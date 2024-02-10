amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.02.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.02.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
sonoscontroller.lha      aud/mis 3Mb   4.1 Control Sonos speakers with your...
snes9x.zip               emu/gam 128Mb 4.1 Super Nintendo / Super Famicom e...
leu.lha                  off/spr 8Mb   4.0 Simple spreadsheet application
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 832kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
amiupdate_deu.lha        uti/wor 20kb  4.0 German catalog files for AmiUpdate
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Feb. 2024, 08:55] [Kommentare: 0]
.