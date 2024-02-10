amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
11.Feb.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 10.02.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.02.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
LuettjeBookholler.lha    biz/misc   1.7M  OS4 Little Personal Finance program
Leu.lha                  biz/spread 8.0M  ALL Simple spreadsheet application
SonosController_MOS.lha  comm/misc  2.5M  MOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3.lha  comm/misc  2.1M  68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3fp... comm/misc  2.0M  68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS4.lha  comm/misc  2.9M  OS4 Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_WOS.lha  comm/misc  2.4M  WOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
strange_src.lha          comm/www   204K      source of strange'
Rebuild.lha              dev/gui    158K  68k Amiga Reaction GUI Builder
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   5.6M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  4.3M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MahjongScore.lha         game/misc  47K   68k Accounting of a Mahjong game ...
SudokuSolverE.lha        game/misc  129K  68k Sudoku solver written in AmigaE
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  18M   68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
AmiDuke_RTG.lha          game/shoot 662K  68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
wcs.lha                  gfx/3d     3.2M  68k recompiled World Construction...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  660K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  765K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  832K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  18M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Feb. 2024, 08:55] [Kommentare: 0]
