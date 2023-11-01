|05.Mär.2024
| Erstellung von Amiga Reaction GUIs: ReBuild V1.1.0
Mitte November stellten wir ausführlich Darren 'dmcoles' Coles "ReBuild" vor, mit dem es ermöglicht werden soll, grafische Benutzeroberflächen für ReAction, der Weiterentwicklung von ClassAct, zu erstellen (zum Beispiel EmptyADF). Version 1.1.0 bietet folgende Änderungen:
Download: Rebuild1.1.0.lha (160 KB) (dr)
- Creating a virtual gadget could cause crashes (due to a bug
in the version of E-VO used to compile 1.0.0)
- About dialog changed 'Rebuilder' To 'Rebuild'
- Loading a bitmap with no image selected reported an incorrect error
- Added option to generate code that does not use macros in the object
definitions (for better GCC compatibility).
- add GA_TabCycle property to click tab
- code generated for fuel gauge now uses GA_Text instead child label
- fuel gauge used incorrect default number of ticks
- GetScreenMode did not include child label in generated code
- Glyph did not include child label in generated code
- Glyph used incorrect default type
- Added USEMACROS tooltype
- Sketchboard was missing many of the settings in the generated code
- SizeBRight and SizeBBottom did not work correctly in preview window
[Meldung: 05. Mär. 2024, 06:23] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]