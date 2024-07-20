amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
21.Jul.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.07.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.07.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CVBasic.lha              dev/cross  265K  68k BASIC compiler for Colecovision
gasm80.lha               dev/cross  57K   68k Generic Z80 assembler
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   5.7M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
eurochamp.lha            docs/misc  280K      Statistics of Euro Champs 196...
GIMasterMindAros.zip     game/board 373K  x86 GI Master Mind 
g17demo_68k.lha          game/demo  340M  68k Demo version of the 3D strate...
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  4.5M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
TMSColor.lha             gfx/conv   89K   68k Converter from BMP to TMS9928...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   7.8M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   8.4M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
BlackOcean.zip           mods/crash 47K       Short/Slow/Drudging/Loops. 8 ...
borg.zip                 mods/crash 38K       Looping Action Game Music. 8 ...
bossfight1.zip           mods/crash 56K       Looping Bossfight Music. 8 bi...
BrokenSkull.zip          mods/crash 99K       Metal with synth leads. 8 bit xm
COPtheme.zip             mods/crash 20K       Minimalist, low-toned. 8 bit xm
DemonRobot.zip           mods/crash 124K      Speed Metal. 8 bit xm
dieselfuel.zip           mods/crash 97K       Looping Action Game Music. 8 ...
dissociate.zip           mods/crash 66K       8-channel, slow and heavy. 8 ...
hplague1.zip             mods/crash 66K       Dark Orchestral, part 1 of 3....
niknak.zip               mods/crash 68K       Tribal drums/synth strings. 8...
STALKER.zip              mods/crash 19K       Simple, slow, and creepy. 8 b...
tank.zip                 mods/crash 33K       Looping Action Game Music. 8 ...
wwwretch.zip             mods/crash 78K       Industrial Chaos. 8 bit xm
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  809K  MOS Multipurpose utility
Consumer.lha             util/moni  223K  68k Memory Log Tool, to Screen & ...
pfetch.lha               util/moni  21K       Pretty fetch for MorphOS
[Meldung: 21. Jul. 2024, 07:54] [Kommentare: 0]
