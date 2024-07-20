|21.Jul.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 20.07.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.07.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CVBasic.lha dev/cross 265K 68k BASIC compiler for Colecovision
gasm80.lha dev/cross 57K 68k Generic Z80 assembler
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 5.7M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
eurochamp.lha docs/misc 280K Statistics of Euro Champs 196...
GIMasterMindAros.zip game/board 373K x86 GI Master Mind
g17demo_68k.lha game/demo 340M 68k Demo version of the 3D strate...
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 4.5M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
TMSColor.lha gfx/conv 89K 68k Converter from BMP to TMS9928...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 7.8M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 8.4M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
BlackOcean.zip mods/crash 47K Short/Slow/Drudging/Loops. 8 ...
borg.zip mods/crash 38K Looping Action Game Music. 8 ...
bossfight1.zip mods/crash 56K Looping Bossfight Music. 8 bi...
BrokenSkull.zip mods/crash 99K Metal with synth leads. 8 bit xm
COPtheme.zip mods/crash 20K Minimalist, low-toned. 8 bit xm
DemonRobot.zip mods/crash 124K Speed Metal. 8 bit xm
dieselfuel.zip mods/crash 97K Looping Action Game Music. 8 ...
dissociate.zip mods/crash 66K 8-channel, slow and heavy. 8 ...
hplague1.zip mods/crash 66K Dark Orchestral, part 1 of 3....
niknak.zip mods/crash 68K Tribal drums/synth strings. 8...
STALKER.zip mods/crash 19K Simple, slow, and creepy. 8 b...
tank.zip mods/crash 33K Looping Action Game Music. 8 ...
wwwretch.zip mods/crash 78K Industrial Chaos. 8 bit xm
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 809K MOS Multipurpose utility
Consumer.lha util/moni 223K 68k Memory Log Tool, to Screen & ...
pfetch.lha util/moni 21K Pretty fetch for MorphOS
