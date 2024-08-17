|18.Aug.2024
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 17.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.08.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 8Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
amigagpt.lha net/cha 221kb 4.0 App for chatting to ChatGPT
zapperng.lha uti/wor 60kb 4.0 Change the behaviour of the zoom...
yt.lha vid/mis 868kb 4.1 YouTube URL Extractor script
(snx)
[Meldung: 18. Aug. 2024, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
