|18.Aug.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 17.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.08.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigassh.lha comm/net 103K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
dizzytorrent2.lha comm/tcp 650K 68k BitTorrent client with MUI/AREXX
ld80.lha dev/cross 63K MOS L80 replacement linker
AmigaMicropython.lha dev/misc 239K 68k Micropython for the Amiga cla...
c2plib.lha dev/misc 186K 68k chunky2planar as an Amiga sha...
F1GP2024Carset.lha game/data 9K 2024 Carset for F1GP
WhatIFF3.14.lha mags/misc 3.7M What IFF? #3.14-August-2024
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 7.9M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 8.2M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 8.5M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Mame106MiniMixBeta2.lha misc/emu 5.2M MAME 0.106 MiniMix Beta 2
Biochem.zip mods/crash 6.2M Heavy/dramatic/chip. 8 bit me...
Bloated.zip mods/crash 172K EDM with gutteral noises. 8 b...
Dementia.zip mods/crash 75K Moody/Progressive 8ch mod. 8 ...
hplague2.zip mods/crash 100K Angry Orchestral part 2 of 3....
hplague3.zip mods/crash 110K Moody Orchestral part 3 of 3....
n2depths.zip mods/crash 52K Old school jam with Leads. 8 ...
Necrocracy.zip mods/crash 65K Heavy and Melodic. 8 bit xm
NewHexico.zip mods/crash 9.1M 8 channel western triphop. (+...
retrograde.zip mods/crash 105K Rocking Metal rhythms. 8 bit xm.
TheAbsoluteValue.zip mods/crash 5.1M 6 channel med w/ moody beats....
TheCount.zip mods/crash 4.5M 8 channel metal drumnbass. (+...
zapperng.lha util/cdity 60K 68k Change the behaviour of the z...
AmigaGPT.lha util/misc 109K AOS App for chatting to ChatGPT
pfetch.lha util/moni 21K Pretty fetch for MorphOS
(snx)
[Meldung: 18. Aug. 2024, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]