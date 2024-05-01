|06.Sep.2024
| Reverse Engineering: Aira Force 0.8 für Windows, Linux und macOS
"Aira Force" ist ein Werkzeug für das Reverse Engineering von Amiga 680x0 Software (amiga-news.de berichtete). Es ermöglicht die Disassemblierung und Untersuchung von Binärdateien (YouTube-Video der Version 0.8).
Durch das größere Update auf die Version 0.8 funktioniert Aira Force jetzt auch als 68000 Source Level Debugger. Ebenso wurde die 68000-Befehlsemulation verbessert und sehr einfache Amiga-Hardware-Emulation (Chip-, Fast- und Slow-RAM und ROM) eingeführt. Kompletter Changelog:
- Add: Add Pointer dialogue
- Add: Crash log file AiraForceLog.txt written on internal error
- Add: Syntax highlighting works with internally generated disassembly
- Add: Source-level debugging of Amiga load modules
- Add: Source-level debugging of raw binaries
- Add: Source Code windows, with basic navigation features and Ctrl+G popup
- Add: Debug Symbols window
- Add: Debugger can be used independently of Analyser
- Add: RAM reset behaviours: Leave, clear, randomise
- Add: 68000 execption generation and processing
- Add: 68000 interrupt support (not hooked up to Amiga yet sorry)
- Add: Load Amiga ROM
- Add: Amiga ROM overlay (OVL)
- Add: Fast RAM, Slow RAM and ROM address ranges
- Add: Very basic Amiga playfield hardware (DIWSTRT/STOP, BPLCON0, BPLxPT, COLORxx)
- Add: End-of-frame Amiga video image generation
- Add: Emulator video window displaying end-of-frame generated video image
- Add: Latest vasm and vlink executables for all platforms
- Add: "Select config TEXT area" to disassembly window context menu
- Add: Amiga window link to hardware register docs
- Improve: Labels can be added at any address
- Improve: Disassembly export options (lowercase, formatting, export from RAM)
- Improve: Status window displays binary diff count
- Improve: Expose ira -compat=b and -compat=i options
- Improve: Serialise find options
- Improve: Analyser code region detection
- Improve: 68000 instruction emulation (passes all 680x0 SingleStepTests)
- Improve: 68000 emulator fetches directly from memory
- Improve: Memory window shows all regions
- Improve: Internal 68000/010 instruction disassembly
- Improve: CPU Window UI improvements
- Improve: Find searches source code
- Improve: Logging of access to unimplemented hardware registers
- Improve: Inform user when HUNK_OVERLAY encountered (not supported)
- Fix: Pointers can be defined in data and immediate operands
- Fix: Slowdown when there are many potential data actions
- Fix: Disassembly Window scrolling crash
- Fix: Offset jump tables when relocating ira config
- Fix: Workaround label name generator crash caused by duplicate ira labels
- Fix: Instruction Window branch destination calculation bug
- Fix: Default window docking for windows with dynamic names
- Fix: Amiga modules are debugged in user mode by default
