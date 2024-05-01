amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

06.Sep.2024
Howard Price


 Reverse Engineering: Aira Force 0.8 für Windows, Linux und macOS
"Aira Force" ist ein Werkzeug für das Reverse Engineering von Amiga 680x0 Software (amiga-news.de berichtete). Es ermöglicht die Disassemblierung und Untersuchung von Binärdateien (YouTube-Video der Version 0.8).

Durch das größere Update auf die Version 0.8 funktioniert Aira Force jetzt auch als 68000 Source Level Debugger. Ebenso wurde die 68000-Befehlsemulation verbessert und sehr einfache Amiga-Hardware-Emulation (Chip-, Fast- und Slow-RAM und ROM) eingeführt. Kompletter Changelog:
  • Add: Add Pointer dialogue
  • Add: Crash log file AiraForceLog.txt written on internal error
  • Add: Syntax highlighting works with internally generated disassembly
  • Add: Source-level debugging of Amiga load modules
  • Add: Source-level debugging of raw binaries
  • Add: Source Code windows, with basic navigation features and Ctrl+G popup
  • Add: Debug Symbols window
  • Add: Debugger can be used independently of Analyser
  • Add: RAM reset behaviours: Leave, clear, randomise
  • Add: 68000 execption generation and processing
  • Add: 68000 interrupt support (not hooked up to Amiga yet sorry)
  • Add: Load Amiga ROM
  • Add: Amiga ROM overlay (OVL)
  • Add: Fast RAM, Slow RAM and ROM address ranges
  • Add: Very basic Amiga playfield hardware (DIWSTRT/STOP, BPLCON0, BPLxPT, COLORxx)
  • Add: End-of-frame Amiga video image generation
  • Add: Emulator video window displaying end-of-frame generated video image
  • Add: Latest vasm and vlink executables for all platforms
  • Add: "Select config TEXT area" to disassembly window context menu
  • Add: Amiga window link to hardware register docs
  • Improve: Labels can be added at any address
  • Improve: Disassembly export options (lowercase, formatting, export from RAM)
  • Improve: Status window displays binary diff count
  • Improve: Expose ira -compat=b and -compat=i options
  • Improve: Serialise find options
  • Improve: Analyser code region detection
  • Improve: 68000 instruction emulation (passes all 680x0 SingleStepTests)
  • Improve: 68000 emulator fetches directly from memory
  • Improve: Memory window shows all regions
  • Improve: Internal 68000/010 instruction disassembly
  • Improve: CPU Window UI improvements
  • Improve: Find searches source code
  • Improve: Logging of access to unimplemented hardware registers
  • Improve: Inform user when HUNK_OVERLAY encountered (not supported)
  • Fix: Pointers can be defined in data and immediate operands
  • Fix: Slowdown when there are many potential data actions
  • Fix: Disassembly Window scrolling crash
  • Fix: Offset jump tables when relocating ira config
  • Fix: Workaround label name generator crash caused by duplicate ira labels
  • Fix: Instruction Window branch destination calculation bug
  • Fix: Default window docking for windows with dynamic names
  • Fix: Amiga modules are debugged in user mode by default
(dr)

[Meldung: 06. Sep. 2024, 06:43]
.
.