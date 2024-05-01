06.Sep.2024

Howard Price







Reverse Engineering: Aira Force 0.8 für Windows, Linux und macOS

"Aira Force" ist ein Werkzeug für das Reverse Engineering von Amiga 680x0 Software (amiga-news.de berichtete). Es ermöglicht die Disassemblierung und Untersuchung von Binärdateien (YouTube-Video der Version 0.8).



Durch das größere Update auf die Version 0.8 funktioniert Aira Force jetzt auch als 68000 Source Level Debugger. Ebenso wurde die 68000-Befehlsemulation verbessert und sehr einfache Amiga-Hardware-Emulation (Chip-, Fast- und Slow-RAM und ROM) eingeführt. Kompletter Changelog: Add: Add Pointer dialogue

Add: Crash log file AiraForceLog.txt written on internal error

Add: Syntax highlighting works with internally generated disassembly

Add: Source-level debugging of Amiga load modules

Add: Source-level debugging of raw binaries

Add: Source Code windows, with basic navigation features and Ctrl+G popup

Add: Debug Symbols window

Add: Debugger can be used independently of Analyser

Add: RAM reset behaviours: Leave, clear, randomise

Add: 68000 execption generation and processing

Add: 68000 interrupt support (not hooked up to Amiga yet sorry)

Add: Load Amiga ROM

Add: Amiga ROM overlay (OVL)

Add: Fast RAM, Slow RAM and ROM address ranges

Add: Very basic Amiga playfield hardware (DIWSTRT/STOP, BPLCON0, BPLxPT, COLORxx)

Add: End-of-frame Amiga video image generation

Add: Emulator video window displaying end-of-frame generated video image

Add: Latest vasm and vlink executables for all platforms

Add: "Select config TEXT area" to disassembly window context menu

Add: Amiga window link to hardware register docs

Improve: Labels can be added at any address

Improve: Disassembly export options (lowercase, formatting, export from RAM)

Improve: Status window displays binary diff count

Improve: Expose ira -compat=b and -compat=i options

Improve: Serialise find options

Improve: Analyser code region detection

Improve: 68000 instruction emulation (passes all 680x0 SingleStepTests)

Improve: 68000 emulator fetches directly from memory

Improve: Memory window shows all regions

Improve: Internal 68000/010 instruction disassembly

Improve: CPU Window UI improvements

Improve: Find searches source code

Improve: Logging of access to unimplemented hardware registers

Improve: Inform user when HUNK_OVERLAY encountered (not supported)

Fix: Pointers can be defined in data and immediate operands

Fix: Slowdown when there are many potential data actions

Fix: Disassembly Window scrolling crash

Fix: Offset jump tables when relocating ira config

Fix: Workaround label name generator crash caused by duplicate ira labels

Fix: Instruction Window branch destination calculation bug

Fix: Default window docking for windows with dynamic names

Fix: Amiga modules are debugged in user mode by default (dr)



