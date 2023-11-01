19.Sep.2024









Erstellung von Amiga Reaction GUIs: ReBuild V1.2.0 für AmigaOS 3/4

Mitte November stellten wir ausführlich Darren 'dmcoles' Coles "ReBuild" vor, mit dem es ermöglicht werden soll, grafische Benutzeroberflächen für ReAction, der Weiterentwicklung von ClassAct, zu erstellen (zum Beispiel EmptyADF). Obgleich ReBuild nicht für AmigaOS 4 optimiert ist, so läuft der Designer mittels 68k-Emulation ohne Probleme. Version 1.2.0 bietet folgende Änderungen: fix getfile readonly code not being generated when TRUE

use macros setting was not fully applied to all object definitions

fix os4 issues with penmap and bitmap gadgets

rename 'name' fields to 'label'

add identifier field for all gadgets

add child labels for gradient slider and palette gadgets

add support for checkable/toggle/mutual menu items

add 'move into vlayout' and 'move into hlayout' menu options

implement reopen function

add hint text option to all gadgets

rename incorrect window gadget help label

set window gadget help to default to true

window activate flag defaults to true

adding new gadget now inserts after currently selected gadget instead of at the end

add menu keyboard shortcuts

add undo/redo capability

save code preview and preview window positions to project file

update project file format to v2

add tooltype options for code previews and code preview window position

settings saved to envarc:

add realtime code preview window

set selected item to root layout for new project

make main window and code preview window remember their last positions

add preview window width + height properties

add link to vscroll to text field gadget

add link to hscroll and link to vscroll to text editor gadget

add link to slider gadget for integer gadget

add horizontal scroll flag to texteditor

throw an error on startup if neither textfield or texteditor gadgets are present

all gadget types now have label property

set preview window settings based on window definition

re-arrange some gadget settings pages to try to better fit them in 640*256

Add an edit button on main window Michael Bergmann hat für das Tool ein ausführliches (englischsprachiges) PDF-Tutotial erstellt, das von GitHub heruntergeladen werden kann.



Download: Rebuild1.2.0.lha (183 KB) (dr)



