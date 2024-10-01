|03.Okt.2024
WHDLoad Homepage (ANF)
| Retro-Gaming: WHDLoad 19.0
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die nun veröffentlichte Version 19.0 beinhaltet die folgenden Änderungen:
(dr)
- fix: noncached io-operations are again supported to Slave's memory,
was broken in 18.9 and gave DOS error #63
- fix: AttnFlags are again correctly displayed in .whdl_register
- chg: WHDLoad options are now written to .whdl_dump and .whdl_trace
- chg: workaround added for the Slave Update Check via network, now
avoid local port 1024 because current ISP for cgi.whdload.net
is broken to accept HTTP requests from this port
- new: if UAE is detected and MMU used by WHDLoad, the memory at
$f0f000 is added to valid memory areas to allow to trigger
the WinUAE debugger (JOTD)
- new: new macro LOG in whdmacros.i to create entries in .whdl_log
(paraj)
- fix: options SavePath and NoWriteCache did not correctly work for
the first action where SavePath was created (ztronzo)
- new: option PreloadSmart added, preloads only files accessed in
preceding runs
- chg: if ShowRegs/K is not specified and WHDLoad is started from
CLI/Shell it dumps the registers directly into the current
terminal window now
- new: function resload_ReadJoyPort added, reads buttons and
directions for Joysticks/Joypads/CD32-Pads in ports 0/1 and a
4-player adapter, autodetect for CD32-Pad, see autodocs for
further info
sources/lowlevel.s has been adapted to use resload_ReadJoyPort
if slv_Version is set >= 19
a test Slave readjoyport.asm is provided which can be used to
test the function and connected devices, it will display
continously the function result for all ports
- new: if a button is specified for QuitKey/K/N WHDLoad now checks
if this button is available on the controller detected on the
appropriate port
- fix: checked bplcon0 bits for SnoopECS corrected (DJ Mike)
- fix: made write protected vector table working on the 68040
- fix: init cias interrupt mask as documented, before WHDLoad did not
init them and therefore the masks set by the operating system
kept intact, this may possible break some install which
expect a different interrupt mask (parai)
