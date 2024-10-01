03.Okt.2024

Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die nun veröffentlichte Version 19.0 beinhaltet die folgenden Änderungen:

fix: noncached io-operations are again supported to Slave's memory, was broken in 18.9 and gave DOS error #63

fix: AttnFlags are again correctly displayed in .whdl_register

chg: WHDLoad options are now written to .whdl_dump and .whdl_trace

chg: workaround added for the Slave Update Check via network, now avoid local port 1024 because current ISP for cgi.whdload.net is broken to accept HTTP requests from this port

new: if UAE is detected and MMU used by WHDLoad, the memory at $f0f000 is added to valid memory areas to allow to trigger the WinUAE debugger (JOTD)

new: new macro LOG in whdmacros.i to create entries in .whdl_log (paraj)

fix: options SavePath and NoWriteCache did not correctly work for the first action where SavePath was created (ztronzo)

new: option PreloadSmart added, preloads only files accessed in preceding runs

chg: if ShowRegs/K is not specified and WHDLoad is started from CLI/Shell it dumps the registers directly into the current terminal window now

new: function resload_ReadJoyPort added, reads buttons and directions for Joysticks/Joypads/CD32-Pads in ports 0/1 and a 4-player adapter, autodetect for CD32-Pad, see autodocs for further info sources/lowlevel.s has been adapted to use resload_ReadJoyPort if slv_Version is set >= 19 a test Slave readjoyport.asm is provided which can be used to test the function and connected devices, it will display continously the function result for all ports

new: if a button is specified for QuitKey/K/N WHDLoad now checks if this button is available on the controller detected on the appropriate port

fix: checked bplcon0 bits for SnoopECS corrected (DJ Mike)

fix: made write protected vector table working on the 68040

fix: init cias interrupt mask as documented, before WHDLoad did not init them and therefore the masks set by the operating system kept intact, this may possible break some install which expect a different interrupt mask (parai) (dr)



