|04.Okt.2024
Matthew Leaman (Mail)
| Amiga Kit: Updates für die A600GS-Spielekonsole
In den letzten Tagen wurden Updates für den A600GS-Computers veröffentlich. Unter anderem können nun AmiStore-Einkäufe und -Downloads direkt auf dem A600GS angezeigt und auf die Arbeitspartition oder USB-Sticks heruntergeladen werden (Screenshot). Außerdem wurde ein neuer interner Build von YAM 2.10 hinzugefügt (Screenshot). Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:
Version 46.1.840 (03/10/2024):
SystemV46:
A600GS:
- Add default tool of Multiview to ENVARC:SYS icons
- AK-ILBM datatype replaces the AROS ILBM datatype
Version 46.1.825 (24/09/2024):
- Add Purchases and Downloads panel to allow downloading of products purchased on AmiStore
- Refactor update progress reporting to a global method in the application class, to allow easy reuse between classes and access by deeeply nested object methods.
- Add network download progress reporting using the new framework
- Add force option behind the scenes to allow skipping the checksum optimisation when updating from the advanced section.
- System / Programs / AppInstalls archives: Update installer scripts to support above force option
Programs:
SystemV46:
- Network drawer (added)
- Yam 2.10 application new build (added)
- Dopus4: added Download button for retrieving files from the internet
- SnoopDOS 3.11 (added)
A600GS:
- Picture Datatype 46.15 (updated)
- AMISSL 5.17 (updated)
- DefIcons 46.7 (updated)
- Version 46.18 (updated)
- CLI 46.9 (updated)
- Wget 1.12 (added)
- MultiView: bug fixed where it was always returning 1. Now returns 0 success and 20 failure
- AB-Dock: Add YAM icon and separator
- MUIMaster Library v19.71 (updated)
- Zune Prefs (added)
(dr)
- Add advance section to the updates area, that allows selective updating / reinstalling of the most recent updates. The default method is preferred for more efficient update, but the extra control will allow fixing problems and reinstalling accidentally deleted component updates
-
Under some situations the inserted USB sticks and drives might not appear in AmiBench, now we force a refresh of the USB data before each restart of AmiBench.
[Meldung: 04. Okt. 2024, 07:00] [Kommentare: 0]
