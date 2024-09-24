amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

04.Okt.2024
Matthew Leaman (Mail)


 Amiga Kit: Updates für die A600GS-Spielekonsole
In den letzten Tagen wurden Updates für den A600GS-Computers veröffentlich. Unter anderem können nun AmiStore-Einkäufe und -Downloads direkt auf dem A600GS angezeigt und auf die Arbeitspartition oder USB-Sticks heruntergeladen werden (Screenshot). Außerdem wurde ein neuer interner Build von YAM 2.10 hinzugefügt (Screenshot). Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:

Version 46.1.840 (03/10/2024):

SystemV46:
  • Add default tool of Multiview to ENVARC:SYS icons
  • AK-ILBM datatype replaces the AROS ILBM datatype
A600GS:
  • Add Purchases and Downloads panel to allow downloading of products purchased on AmiStore
  • Refactor update progress reporting to a global method in the application class, to allow easy reuse between classes and access by deeeply nested object methods.
  • Add network download progress reporting using the new framework
  • Add force option behind the scenes to allow skipping the checksum optimisation when updating from the advanced section.
  • System / Programs / AppInstalls archives: Update installer scripts to support above force option
Version 46.1.825 (24/09/2024):

Programs:
  • Network drawer (added)
  • Yam 2.10 application new build (added)
  • Dopus4: added Download button for retrieving files from the internet
  • SnoopDOS 3.11 (added)
SystemV46:
  • Picture Datatype 46.15 (updated)
  • AMISSL 5.17 (updated)
  • DefIcons 46.7 (updated)
  • Version 46.18 (updated)
  • CLI 46.9 (updated)
  • Wget 1.12 (added)
  • MultiView: bug fixed where it was always returning 1. Now returns 0 success and 20 failure
  • AB-Dock: Add YAM icon and separator
  • MUIMaster Library v19.71 (updated)
  • Zune Prefs (added)
A600GS:
  • Add advance section to the updates area, that allows selective updating / reinstalling of the most recent updates. The default method is preferred for more efficient update, but the extra control will allow fixing problems and reinstalling accidentally deleted component updates
  • Under some situations the inserted USB sticks and drives might not appear in AmiBench, now we force a refresh of the USB data before each restart of AmiBench.
(dr)

[Meldung: 04. Okt. 2024, 07:00] [Kommentare: 0]
