amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
13.Okt.2024



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 12.10.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.10.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
x5kbootmedium.zip        doc/tut 16Mb  4.0 Create X5000 boot medium from a ...
x5kbootstick.zip         doc/tut 26Mb  4.0 Create a USB installation stick ...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 9Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
amifish.lha              gam/boa 4Mb   4.0 Chess program compatible with UC...
hwp_malibu.lha           lib/hol 638kb 4.0 Run Scala presentations
smbfs.lha                net/sam 561kb 4.0 SMB file system client; compleme...
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Okt. 2024, 12:55] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2024 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.