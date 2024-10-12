|13.Okt.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 12.10.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.10.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
rse-coolcorkscrew.zip demo/aga 708K 68k Demo from Deadline 2024
SFL-AlteredVision.lha demo/aga 63K 68k AGA 64K Deadline 2024
Artstate-PartyPack25.adf demo/disk 880K 68k Demopack October 2024
Artstate-PartyPack26.adf demo/disk 880K 68k Demopack October 2024
DSR-InsideTheMachine.adf demo/disk 880K 68k 1st at Deadline 2024
saukkopack-31.adf demo/disk 880K 68k Demopack October 2024
spreadpoint-4fx.zip demo/intro 953K 68k 2nd at Deadline 2024
therican.zip demo/intro 32K 68k OCS 32K intro Deadline 2024
ps_tt01.zip demo/sound 3.8M 68k Music-Disk Deadline 2024
HWP_Malibu.lha dev/hwood 638K ALL Scala emulation for Hollywood
GoGoGo.adf game/actio 880K 68k A horizontal scrolling mini-game
Amifish_AROS.lha game/board 4.2M x86 Chess program UCI compatible
Amifish_MorphOS.lha game/board 4.1M MOS Chess program UCI compatible
Amifish_OS4.lha game/board 4.5M OS4 Chess program UCI compatible
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 8.7M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 9.1M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 9.3M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.8M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
tap2bas.lha misc/emu 22K 68k ZX Tape file to Basic source ...
Defiance.zip mods/crash 91K Short hiphop mod from '97. 8 ...
DigitalViolence.zip mods/crash 16K Short looping mod from '95. 8...
IntuitionPart2.zip mods/crash 104K Short and slow from '96. 8 bi...
Relapse.zip mods/crash 224K Trashy rude noise from '95. 8...
myrsky.lha mods/jorma 176K Myrsky by Vesuri (Remix)
anaiis_midi.lha mus/midi 54K 68k xMidi
swap16.lha util/cli 6K 68k CLI utility to swap high/low ...
GoVD.lha util/wb 21K 68k Virtual Desktops for Workbench
