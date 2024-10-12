amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
13.Okt.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 12.10.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.10.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
rse-coolcorkscrew.zip    demo/aga   708K  68k Demo from Deadline 2024
SFL-AlteredVision.lha    demo/aga   63K   68k AGA 64K Deadline 2024
Artstate-PartyPack25.adf demo/disk  880K  68k Demopack October 2024
Artstate-PartyPack26.adf demo/disk  880K  68k Demopack October 2024
DSR-InsideTheMachine.adf demo/disk  880K  68k 1st at Deadline 2024
saukkopack-31.adf        demo/disk  880K  68k Demopack October 2024
spreadpoint-4fx.zip      demo/intro 953K  68k 2nd at Deadline 2024
therican.zip             demo/intro 32K   68k OCS 32K intro Deadline 2024
ps_tt01.zip              demo/sound 3.8M  68k Music-Disk Deadline 2024
HWP_Malibu.lha           dev/hwood  638K  ALL Scala emulation for Hollywood
GoGoGo.adf               game/actio 880K  68k A horizontal scrolling mini-game
Amifish_AROS.lha         game/board 4.2M  x86 Chess program UCI compatible
Amifish_MorphOS.lha      game/board 4.1M  MOS Chess program UCI compatible
Amifish_OS4.lha          game/board 4.5M  OS4 Chess program UCI compatible
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   8.7M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   9.1M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   9.3M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.8M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
tap2bas.lha              misc/emu   22K   68k ZX Tape file to Basic source ...
Defiance.zip             mods/crash 91K       Short hiphop mod from '97. 8 ...
DigitalViolence.zip      mods/crash 16K       Short looping mod from '95. 8...
IntuitionPart2.zip       mods/crash 104K      Short and slow from '96. 8 bi...
Relapse.zip              mods/crash 224K      Trashy rude noise from '95. 8...
myrsky.lha               mods/jorma 176K      Myrsky by Vesuri (Remix)
anaiis_midi.lha          mus/midi   54K   68k xMidi
swap16.lha               util/cli   6K    68k CLI utility to swap high/low ...
GoVD.lha                 util/wb    21K   68k Virtual Desktops for Workbench
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Okt. 2024, 12:55] [Kommentare: 0]
