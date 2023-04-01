25.Okt.2024









Emulator: Denise V2.4

Denise ist ein zyklusgenauer und plattformunabhängiger Emulator, der seit der Version 2.0 neben einem C64 auch einen Amiga 500 und Amiga 1000 (Kickstart Disks werden benötigt) emulieren kann (YouTube-Video). Seit unserer letzten Meldung zur Version 2.21 wurden zahlreiche amigaspezifische Änderungen vorgenommen: unter anderem wurde die Emulation verbessert, insbesondere das Diskettenlaufwerk, und ein 4-Spieler-Adapter wird jetzt unterstützt. Alle Änderungen:



Version 2.4 support macOS Metal graphics driver with shaders

added Cocoa as a keyboard driver for macOS (avoid the system dialog to allow input)

added BSD UHID joypad driver, supported on FreeBSD, NetBSD and OpenBSD

reworked on-screen status messages

separated(C64/Amiga) file dialog preview options and moved to Software UI

improved openGL shader cache

improved handling of shader UI

added possibility to assign a different floppy sound profile for external drives

Amiga: added new floppy sound profile

Amiga: emulate Blitter<>Copper conflict Version 2.3 added RetroArch Shader support

Amiga: improved emulation, especially the disk drive

Amiga: emulated Bitplane <> Refresh conflicts

Amiga: Final Fight Enhanced supported by temporary option to fake ECS Denise

Amiga: written floppy disks are now saved in a second file (this does not apply to uncompressed ADF (don't worry, emulator asks if ADF can be changed)

Amiga: added 4-player adapter

Amiga: added copy protection dongle support

fixed a bug not finishing Drag'n'Drop in Linux GTK

fixed some OSX bugs/crashes [looking for tester]

improved mouse capture handling for all OSes

UI changes (volume slider has moved to status bar, added option to capture pointer by left mouse button)

changed BuildSystem to CMAKE

added Linux/BSD XCB input driver for keyboard/mouse

improved GTK window resizing in some desktop environments Version 2.2 added D3D11 driver

added italian translation (thanks to Luigi)

added an option to rotate the screen (90°/180°/270°)

added an option to force a single instance when opening another instance from frontend loader or file explorer

fixed Amiga basic volume (louder)

added a more easy way to set stereo separation (Audio -> DSP) Denise ist plattformübergreifend für Windows 32/64 XP und neuer, macOS (ab Versionsnummer 10.9, Intel und Arm) und Linux (Ubuntu) verfügbar. (dr)



