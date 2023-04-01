|25.Okt.2024
| Emulator: Denise V2.4
Denise ist ein zyklusgenauer und plattformunabhängiger Emulator, der seit der Version 2.0 neben einem C64 auch einen Amiga 500 und Amiga 1000 (Kickstart Disks werden benötigt) emulieren kann (YouTube-Video). Seit unserer letzten Meldung zur Version 2.21 wurden zahlreiche amigaspezifische Änderungen vorgenommen: unter anderem wurde die Emulation verbessert, insbesondere das Diskettenlaufwerk, und ein 4-Spieler-Adapter wird jetzt unterstützt. Alle Änderungen:
Version 2.4
Version 2.3
- support macOS Metal graphics driver with shaders
- added Cocoa as a keyboard driver for macOS (avoid the system dialog to allow input)
- added BSD UHID joypad driver, supported on FreeBSD, NetBSD and OpenBSD
- reworked on-screen status messages
- separated(C64/Amiga) file dialog preview options and moved to Software UI
- improved openGL shader cache
- improved handling of shader UI
- added possibility to assign a different floppy sound profile for external drives
- Amiga: added new floppy sound profile
- Amiga: emulate Blitter<>Copper conflict
Version 2.2
- added RetroArch Shader support
- Amiga: improved emulation, especially the disk drive
- Amiga: emulated Bitplane <> Refresh conflicts
- Amiga: Final Fight Enhanced supported by temporary option to fake ECS Denise
- Amiga: written floppy disks are now saved in a second file (this does not apply to uncompressed ADF (don't worry, emulator asks if ADF can be changed)
- Amiga: added 4-player adapter
- Amiga: added copy protection dongle support
- fixed a bug not finishing Drag'n'Drop in Linux GTK
- fixed some OSX bugs/crashes [looking for tester]
- improved mouse capture handling for all OSes
- UI changes (volume slider has moved to status bar, added option to capture pointer by left mouse button)
- changed BuildSystem to CMAKE
- added Linux/BSD XCB input driver for keyboard/mouse
- improved GTK window resizing in some desktop environments
Denise ist plattformübergreifend für Windows 32/64 XP und neuer, macOS (ab Versionsnummer 10.9, Intel und Arm) und Linux (Ubuntu) verfügbar.
- added D3D11 driver
- added italian translation (thanks to Luigi)
- added an option to rotate the screen (90°/180°/270°)
- added an option to force a single instance when opening another instance from frontend loader or file explorer
- fixed Amiga basic volume (louder)
- added a more easy way to set stereo separation (Audio -> DSP)
