AROS x86_64: Version 20241102-1 des ABI-v11-Entwicklerzweigs

Der AROS-Entwickler Krzysztof 'deadwood' Śmiechowicz hatte seinem stabilen Zweig von AROS für 64-Bit Intel und AMD Prozessoren den Codenamen ABIv11 gegeben, um ihn von der in Arbeit befindlichen ABIv1-Version im Haupt-AROS-Repository zu unterscheiden. Die neue Version löst den Vorgänger vom April 2023 ab und enthält zahlreiche Neuerungen:



Functionalities: BoingIconBar closes with CTRL-C (Mazze)

Simplify adding tethering in Prefs/Network (#115) (deadwood)

Speed up boot using ahci.device (deadwood)

Delete files with DEL key in Wanderer (#116) (deadwood)

Offline wolumes showing correct icons in Wanderer (Kalamatee)

Improvements to identification of filesystems in icon.library (Kalamatee)

Added name pattern matching to Break command (Mazze)

Initial work on supporting RISC-V architecture (Kalamatee)

Further work in InstallAROS to support EFI booting (Kalamatee)

Implemented processing ARexx commands in Zune (deadwood)

Updated to new pthread library from BSzili (deadwood) Updates: AROS build system (deadwood, Kalamatee, Johan G)

Kernel (Kalamatee)

Documentation (Mazze)

Prefs/Boot v1.4 (deadwood)

Italian and Polish translations (AMIGASYSTEM, retrofaza)

Use standard C library function names in SDK (deadwood)

Decoration v1.10 (deadwood)

grub 2.06 (Kalamatee)

nvme.device v0.77 (Kalamatee)

Assign v50.13 (Kalamatee)

icon.library v44.8 (Kalamatee)

acpica v20230331 / acpica.library v1.9 (Kalamatee)

cunit 3.2.7 (Kalamatee)

boost preprocessor 1.82.0 (Kalamatee)

Swedish, USA keymaps (Johan G) 64-bit support: Title.mui (bugs: wrong size of storage variable) (deadwood)

64-bit compliant implementation of random() function (deadwood)

Listtree.mcc (bugs: wrong literals in 64-bit mode) (deadwood)

64-bit fixes in AHI (Kalamatee)

sfs-handler (fix ExAll() for 64-bit) (Kalamatee)

crt.library (bugs: wrong stack alignment in vfork()) (Johan G)

pipe-handler (bugs: wrong size of storage variable) (deadwood) 68k support: cdrom-handler (make it work under AmigaOS) (Stefan Reinauer) Functional fixes: AboutWindow.mcc (bugs: closing window does not work) (deadwood)

InstallAROS (bugs: Windows entry not added to grub) (deadwood)

Prefs/Pointer (regression fix) (deadwood)

Italian keymap (deadwood)

fat-handler (bugs: #107) (deadwood)

sfs-handler (bugs: #100) (deadwood)

workbench.library (bugs: #64) (deadwood)

pciusb.device (bugs: #111) (deadwood)

String.mui (bugs: #104) (deadwood)

Wanderer (bugs: #107, #105, #125, #140, #25, #26) (deadwood)

emul-handler (bugs: wrong errno translation, #107, #134) (deadwood)

diskimage.device (update to use new C library) (deadwood)

FTManager (bugs: assign value localized) (retrofaza)

stdlib.library (bugs: wrong support for '*' in sscanf) (deadwood)

camd.library, camdusbmidi.class (hitchhikr)

drom-handler (Stefan Reinauer)

dos.library (#128) (deadwood)

ram-handler (bugs: #134) (deadwood)

ahci.device (bugs: #135, #108) (deadwood)

exec.library (bugs: pools grow not using pool requirements) (deadwood)

rtl8139.device (bugs: no support for wrapped buffer) (stegerg)

e1000.device (optimize performance) (Kalamatee)

crt.library (bugs: wrong setbuf(), setvbuf() behavior) (Kalamatee)

i8042.hidd (use ACPI to detect ps/2 devices) (Kalamatee)

exec.library (correction to Cause()) (Kalamatee)

serial.hidd (bugs: interrupt handlers not removed when unit disposed) (Kalamatee)

crt.library (implement asprintf() and vasprintf()) (Kalamatee)

crt.library (bugs: calling atexit in CTOR set crashes program, fields not zeroed in stat()) (deadwood)

Status (bugs: COMMAND parameter is case sensitive) (Mazze)

locale.library (bugs: wrong behavior in OpenCatalog()) (Kalamatee)

muimaster.library (bugs: wrong rendering of disabled object with children) (Kalamatee)

afs-handler (bugs: OpenFromLock() returns NULL on success) (Jason S. McMullan)

List.mui (bugs: memory leak) (deadwood)

crt.library (bugs: multithreaded opening fds not safe) (deadwood)

IconList.mui (bugs: #144) (deadwood)

Prefs/Wanderer (retrofaza)

mathieeedoubbas.library (bugs: wrong calculations in IEEEDPMul()) (Johan G)

stdlib.library (bugs: some fields left uninitialized in gmtime_r) (deadwood)

timer.device (bugs: #157) (deadwood) Stability fixes: Imageadjust.mui (arkade, Kalamatee)

AboutWindow.mcc (bugs: memory trashing) (deadwood)

KeyShow (bugs: memory trashing) (deadwood, Mazze)

Aream.mui (bugs: reading random memory for frames) (deadwood)

crt.library (bugs: crash in free()) (deadwood)

debug.library (bugs: buffer overrun) (deadwood)

pcnet32.device (bugs: #138) (deadwood)

alsa.audio (bugs: crash on Ubuntu 24.04) (deadwood) (cg)



