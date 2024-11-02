|14.Nov.2024
| Portierung von Amiga-Anwendungen auf Linux: AxRuntime 41.12
Krzysztof 'deadwood' Śmiechowicz' "AxRuntime" ist eine Laufzeitumgebung für Linux, die die AmigaOS-API nachbildet und so Portierungen von Amiga-Anwendungen auf Linux ermöglicht bzw. die Entwicklung von Anwendungen gestattet, die sowohl für AmigaOS/MorphOS/AROS als auch Linux compiliert werden können.
Version 41.12 basiert auf der Version 20241102-1 des ABI-v11-Entwicklerzweigs
und bringt folgende Neuerungen mit:
Functionalities:
Functional fixes:
- Allow loading bigger AROS 64-bit binaries (deadwood)
- Expose bsdsocket.library to AROS 64-bit binaries (deadwood)
- Synchronize current time with host (deadwood)
- Introduced support for running under WSL2 (deadwood)
- Implement clipboard synchronization between AxRuntime ad Linux/Windows hosts (deadwood)
- Have SYS: assign under user home and editable (deadwood)
- Support allocating MEMF_EXECUTABLE memory (deadwood)
Stability fixes:
- bsdsocket.library (bugs: missing timeout support in WaitSelect) (deadwood)
- exec.library (bugs: 32-bit memory allocations not supported) (deadwood)
- exec.library (bugs: NewStackSwap not implemented) (deadwood)
(cg)
- exec.library (initialize spinlocks in MsgPorts created on client side) (deadwood)
- bsdsocket.library (report EPIPE error in send instead of crashing via SIGPIPE signal) (deadwood)
[Meldung: 14. Nov. 2024, 23:40] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]