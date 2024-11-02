amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
14.Nov.2024



 Portierung von Amiga-Anwendungen auf Linux: AxRuntime 41.12
Krzysztof 'deadwood' Śmiechowicz' "AxRuntime" ist eine Laufzeitumgebung für Linux, die die AmigaOS-API nachbildet und so Portierungen von Amiga-Anwendungen auf Linux ermöglicht bzw. die Entwicklung von Anwendungen gestattet, die sowohl für AmigaOS/MorphOS/AROS als auch Linux compiliert werden können. Version 41.12 basiert auf der Version 20241102-1 des ABI-v11-Entwicklerzweigs und bringt folgende Neuerungen mit:

Functionalities:
  • Allow loading bigger AROS 64-bit binaries (deadwood)
  • Expose bsdsocket.library to AROS 64-bit binaries (deadwood)
  • Synchronize current time with host (deadwood)
  • Introduced support for running under WSL2 (deadwood)
  • Implement clipboard synchronization between AxRuntime ad Linux/Windows hosts (deadwood)
  • Have SYS: assign under user home and editable (deadwood)
  • Support allocating MEMF_EXECUTABLE memory (deadwood)
Functional fixes:
  • bsdsocket.library (bugs: missing timeout support in WaitSelect) (deadwood)
  • exec.library (bugs: 32-bit memory allocations not supported) (deadwood)
  • exec.library (bugs: NewStackSwap not implemented) (deadwood)
Stability fixes:
  • exec.library (initialize spinlocks in MsgPorts created on client side) (deadwood)
  • bsdsocket.library (report EPIPE error in send instead of crashing via SIGPIPE signal) (deadwood)
(cg)

[Meldung: 14. Nov. 2024, 23:40] [Kommentare: 0]
