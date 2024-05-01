|14.Dez.2024
English Amiga Board (ANF)
| AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.7 (x86)
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" liegt nun in der Version 2.7 für x86-Rechner vor. Als Downloads stehen eine DVD-ISO-Datei und ein USB-Flash- ("VHD-") Abbild zur Verfügung. Das VHD-Abbild kann als Festplatte in virtuellen Maschinen wie VMware, VirtualBox und QEmu verwendet werden. Ein archiv um bestehende Installationen von AROS One 2.6 auf die neueste Ausgabe zu aktualisieren wird ebenfalls angeboten.
AORS One 2.7, nach Angaben des Herausgebers die "zweifellos stabilste Version von AROS x86, die je veröffentlicht wurde", beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
Update AROS One Core
Update AROS One Apps:
- Camdusbmidi.class
- IconDrawerList.mui
- IconList.mui
- IconVolumeList.mui
- i8042.hidd
- pc105_s
- pcnet32.device
- rtl8139.device
- ahci.device
- ram-handler
- camd.library
- crt.library
- debug.library
- muimaster.library
- stdlib.library
- workbench.library
- Update Catalogs
- Wanderer
- WBRename (Wanderer)
- DiskInfo (Wanderer)
Update AROS One OS System:
- OWB v2.1
- FastTracker2 Clone v1.66
- Protrekkr 2.7.5
- PixieView 1.10
- Acuario Final Version
- AmiTranslate v0.4
- ThemeEdit v0.4
- BeeBase v1.1
- Image2PDF 2.7
- SilkRAW v3.0
- IconSplitter
- Legadon v0.2
- VAMP v3.10
- AGet (Version UHC-Tools)
- Unshield v1.51
- GLFW v3.4
- RayLib 5.0
- Malibu.hwp v1.5
- Rapagui.hwp v2.2
- Sid.hwp v2.0
- Neandertaler (Demo Scene)
- Organica (Demo Scene)
Update AROS One Games:
- Python v3.3.7
- SMB2 (Update Script)
- Amiga-Games (Emulation Games)
- Amiga-Games (Amibridge)
- New Transparent Versions of Pointers
- CAB-I (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)
- CAB-M (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)
- M4A (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)
- MKV (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)
- WEBM (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)
- AmiStart (Update Config)
- Aros One About (Update Theme)
- InstallAROS (Update Theme)
- ArosPDF (New Buttons)
- DOpus4 (Update Config)
- MPlayer (Update Theme)
- ZuneARC (Update Config)
- Set ScreenMode
- Config-Apparence (Update)
- Config-Wanderer (Update)
- Config-Zune (Update)
- Wanderer Themes (Update)
- New Config Folders (Skins-Apps, Patterns-Skin)
- WeatherBar (New Theme Prefs)
- WGetGUI (New Theme)
- DOSBox (Manual Multilanguage PDF version)
- aMP3ToWAV (New Theme Prefs)
- AROSAmp (New Theme Prefs)
- AyPlayer (New Theme Prefs)
- MeteMP3 (New Theme Prefs)
- ModExplorerCE (New Theme Prefs)
- ModExplorerNG (New Theme Prefs)
- RNOTunes (New Theme Prefs)
- ZAMP (New Theme Prefs)
- ZuPaPlayer (New Theme Prefs)(New Theme Prefs)
- VAMP (New Theme Prefs)
- AmiFox (New Theme Prefs)
- New Theme “Crystal”
- New Theme “ArosOne BlueWave”
UPDATE CORE:
- AmiFish
- BlackIvan (Update anf KeyReg)
- Blackjuan Poker (Update)
- Sqrxz 1-2-3-4 (4 Games)
- Soliton v2.2 (HQ PNG Graphics and Theme Prefs)
- LBreakout2 2.6.3 (Work Fine)
Functionalities:
Update:
- Implemented processing ARexx commands in Zune (deadwood)
- Updated to new pthread library from BSzili (deadwood)
- Simplify adding tethering in Prefs/Network (#115) (deadwood)
- Speed up boot using ahci.device (deadwood)
- Delete files with DEL key in Wanderer (#116) (deadwood)
Functional fixes:
- Use standard C library function names in SDK (deadwood)
- Sweedish keymap (Johan G)
Stability fixes:
- Wanderer (bugs: #125, #140, #25, #26) (deadwood)
- List.mui (bugs: memory leak) (deadwood)
- crt.library (bugs: multithreaded opening fds not safe) (deadwood)
- IconList.mui (bugs: #144) (deadwood)
- String.mui (bugs: does not support MIUA_Text_Contents) (deadwood)
- stdlib.library (bugs: wrong timezone in localtime_r()) (deadwood)
- camd.library, camdusbmidi.class (hitchhikr)
- ram-handler (bugs: #134) (deadwood)
- ahci.device (bugs: #135, unnecessary 60MB memory allocation) (deadwood)
- Wanderer (bugs: 105, offline volumes showing with "ghost" icons) (Kalamatee)
- rtl8139.device (bugs: no support for wrapped buffer) (stegerg)
(cg)
- crt.library (bugs: calling atexit in CTOR set crashes program) (deadwood)
- crt.library (bugs: crash in free()) (deadwood)
- debug.library (bugs: buffer overrun) (deadwood)
- stdlib.library (bugs: some fields left uninitialized in gmtime_r) (deadwood)
[Meldung: 14. Dez. 2024, 21:42] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Dez. 2024, 00:06]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]