|31.Mär.2025
| Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.49
RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.10.0 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (z.B. Agonman). RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.
In der neuen Version 0.9.49 wurde unter anderem die Möglichkeit hinzugefügt, den Farbzyklus der Palette zu wechseln (Video). Alle Änderungen:
(dr)
- Action trigger Color Cycle to cycle colors in the palette.
- Added example for color cycle, ex_colorcycling.
- Action trigger Set Text Image to set the image to be used in the dialog.
- Added help for particle editor.
- Maximum number of song modules increased from 16 to 24.
- Optimization for lateral scrolling games.
- Particles are now cleaned when switching levels in runtime.
- Now compiled with AmiBlitz 3.10.0.
- Fix when exporting images in multilaguage games.
- Fix for show tile collisions in level editor.
- Fix for pick frame when spritesheet is not the first one.
- Fixes in frame editor, pick frame and copy and paste frame.
- Fixes in dialog engine.
- Fixes in the thumbnail system.
- Fix for selecting game objects above 78.
- Updated documentation.
