22.Apr.2025



 3D-Polygonmodelle: 3D Object Converter 1.30 für AmigaOS 3.x/4.x
3D Object Converter ist ein im vergangenen Jahr erstmals veröffentlichtes Tool für Drahtgittermodelle (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Software wird als Shareware zum Preis von 40 Euro für AmigaOS 3.x und 4.x angeboten. Die Neuerungen der Version 1.30 seit dem letzten News-Update auf einen Blick:

Neue Module
  • ASPRS LAS
  • Black Shade
  • CloudCompare Binary v1
  • CloudCompare Simple Binary Format
  • Heroes of Annihilated Empires
  • Invizimals: Battle Hunters
  • Loksim3D
  • OpenBVE
  • Point Cloud Data ASCII
  • Point Cloud Data Binary
  • PolyNova3D
  • Screamer 4x4
  • Skoki Narciarskie 2006
  • Skunks
Verbesserte Module
  • Imagine
  • RayStorm
Neue Features allgemein
  • Scale to fit
  • Texture converters
Neue Features AmigaOS
  • Batch converter
  • Geometry transformation
  • Set the default texture file extension in the material table
  • Texture converters
(nba)

[Meldung: 22. Apr. 2025, 16:02] [Kommentare: 1 - 22. Apr. 2025, 21:40]
