RTG-Treiber: Einstellungs-Editor "P96Prefs" 47.21 für P96

Mit "P96Prefs" hat Thomas Richter ein verbessertes, alternatives Einstellungsprogramm für den RTG-Treiber P96 geschrieben. AmigaOS 3.2 oder neuer wird benötigt. Seit unserer letzten Meldung zu P96Prefs vor nun schon knapp zwei Jahren sind zahlreiche Aktualisierungen vorgenommen worden, unter anderem werden nun auch Umgebungsvariablen, Matrox- und Radeon-Kartentreiber und PCI-basierte S3ViRGE-Grafikkarten unterstützt.



Folgende Änderungen wurden in den letzten beiden Jahren vorgenommen und sind in der aktuellen Version 47.21 enthalten: 47.21: Added support for the Matrox and Radeon card driver. Fixed handling of ALT+Cursor key combination in the mode edit window, adjusting the blank borders around the frame.

47.20: Added support for new environment variables appearing in P96 3.6.0.

47.19: Added support for the tool types of the Matrox P96 video driver.

47.18: The "Interlace" gadget in the mode GUI is now disabled for boards that do not support interlace.

47.17: P96Prefs is now aware of S3ViRGE based PCI cards and the latest S3ViRGE driver. If all modes of a resolution are enabled, and the resolution is enabled, then it also enables those modes that could be verified. P96Prefs now also supports Matrox drivers, though possibly not yet all tooltypes the driver offers.

47.16: P96Prefs is now aware of the Voodoo card and the latest Voodoo driver on Aminet.

47.15.1: The P96Prefs binary is unchanged, but this release contains an updated Italian catalog by Samir and an updated Spanish catalog by Javier. Thanks folks!

47.15: This release adds support for the new VA2000 driver and recognizes its tool types and some card pecularities.

47.14: P96Prefs re-evaluates now the double scan and interlace flags from the board driver, and thus cooperates nicer with the A2410 driver which turns off the double scan it does not support.

47.13: Only very minor changes have been made in this release, this version is now more verbose in case it cannot open its window and prints error messages if opening the window fails. Note that P96Prefs is designed for classical Amiga Systems, it will not work on PPC systems.

47.12.1: The binaries remained unchanged, just catalogs had been updated. Thanks again to Samir and Javier!

47.12: P96Prefs now requests a reboot in case a board assignment changed implicitly because an installed board was assigned to an already existing preferences setting. P96Prefs now also loads the monitor dimensions from the EDID data and fills them in. Setting the knob position of numerical tool types was not always set to scale correctly.

47.11: In case a board is ghosted, P96Prefs now prints a reason under the (assumed) board name, either providing information that the board driver is not loaded, the monitor icon was not found, or the settings are not assigned to a board.

47.10: One GUI glitch in the German translation was fixed where one string in the control panel for numerical elements was taking too much space. (nba)



