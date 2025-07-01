amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

10.Jul.2025



 Emulator: Mame106Minimix 1.5
Mame106Minimix ist eine Portierung des Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator auf AmigaOS 3, der einen sehr schnellen 68k-Rechner voraussetzt - der Autor hat in erster Linie PiStorm-Karten im Visier. Änderungen in Version 1.5:
  • Vector graphics games are implemented (starwars,asteroid,startrek, cosmic chasm,... more or less 20 games.)
  • Vector screens have specific configuration to tune resolution, remanence, and a special glow effect for vector screens
  • StarWars, Gauntlet, 720 degree, and all games using the "POKEY" sound chip (Atari) got 30% or 40% accelerated
  • "Turbo OutRun" and "F1GP Star 1&2" gets the same treatment as outrun and chasehq: input menu panel with more explicit controls, wheel and gear optionnaly displayed
  • MUI supports dedicated appicon (skin/appicon.info) , and amigaguide can be opened from help key
  • driver list can now be correctly sorted by screen mode, it's useful to sort vector games
  • In-game menu "Game Information" now tells the actual Intuition Screen Mode found
  • Amigaguide Documentation updated
  • corrections for some screen rotation cases
  • the little bitmaps in menu does not crash on big resolution anymore
  • some colors trashed in 8bit screens corrected
  • Numerous little corrections here and there
(cg)

[Meldung: 10. Jul. 2025, 22:46]
.
.