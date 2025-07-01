10.Jul.2025









Emulator: Mame106Minimix 1.5

Mame106Minimix ist eine Portierung des Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator auf AmigaOS 3, der einen sehr schnellen 68k-Rechner voraussetzt - der Autor hat in erster Linie PiStorm-Karten im Visier. Änderungen in Version 1.5: Vector graphics games are implemented (starwars,asteroid,startrek, cosmic chasm,... more or less 20 games.)

Vector screens have specific configuration to tune resolution, remanence, and a special glow effect for vector screens

StarWars, Gauntlet, 720 degree, and all games using the "POKEY" sound chip (Atari) got 30% or 40% accelerated

"Turbo OutRun" and "F1GP Star 1&2" gets the same treatment as outrun and chasehq: input menu panel with more explicit controls, wheel and gear optionnaly displayed

MUI supports dedicated appicon (skin/appicon.info) , and amigaguide can be opened from help key

driver list can now be correctly sorted by screen mode, it's useful to sort vector games

In-game menu "Game Information" now tells the actual Intuition Screen Mode found

Amigaguide Documentation updated

corrections for some screen rotation cases

the little bitmaps in menu does not crash on big resolution anymore

some colors trashed in 8bit screens corrected

Numerous little corrections here and there (cg)



