Emulator-Hardware: Update 46.1.1155 für A1200NG und A600GS

Für AmigaKits Emulator-Plattform A600GS und das ARM-basierte Motherboard A1200NG ist ein weiteres Software-Update erschienen, das registrierten AmiSphere-Kunden zum Download zur Verfügung steht und folgende Änderungen beinhaltet: Upgrade PlayVideo to 46.7 Avoids using NewMinList() as this is version 50 or above only. Now put up information requester if start without avcodec backend present.

Integrate latest builds of PeterKs icon.library for enhanced PNG datatype loading and other bugs fixes.

Zune: fix up behaviour of MUIV_Window_Width_MinMax()

Zune: Fix incorrect parsing of underscores in escape sequences resulting in the incorrect shortcut key in SimpleButtons and else where.

Zune: Fix duplicate GoActive methods sent to already active objects

Upgrade to Assign 46.11

Update to UnArchiver 46.4 29/06/2025

Update filesysbox.library to 54.7

Update smbfs handler to 53.10

Checking of license keys for add-on functionality like the CPU Boost product now takes place immediately after the first login after registration, so no longer requires autologin to be enabled. Nutzern wird empfohlen, die automatische Installation von avcodec zu deaktivieren, bei einigen Anwendern scheint es hier zu einer Endlosschleife zu kommen. Die manuelle Installation über "Advanced Update" funktioniert aber problemlos. (cg)



[Meldung: 10. Jul. 2025, 23:02] [Kommentare: 4 - 11. Jul. 2025, 12:59]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

