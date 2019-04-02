Workbench-Distribution: AKReal 9.3

AKReal, die mit 16 Farben auskommende inoffizielle Anpassung der für Emulatoren gedachten Workbench-Distribution AmiKit an echte Amigas (AGA/RTG), wurde aktualisiert und liegt nun in der Version 9.3 vor. Ein Update von den Vorversionen 9.1 oder 9.2 ist kostenlos und wird automatisch via LiveUpdate eingespielt. Andernfalls kostet der Download 9,99 Euro. Die Änderungen: ADDED: UHCTools 1.8 by Patrik Axelsson/David Eriksson 2024-11-20.

ADDED: Two new scripts to download the 16Colors Ken's Icons or the Mattahan's Icons packs. In Sys:Internet/Downloads.

ADDED: Xvs library 33.49 by Georg Wittman 2025-04-11

ADDED: ImageMount 1.4 by Roger Haseth 2019-04-02. You can find it in Tools.

FIXED: Some RadioStations Icon-Scripts not working properly.

FIXED: Tinymeter options to play Deluxe Galaga and Deluxe Pacman.

UPDATED: Identify library 45.0 by Richard 'Shred' Koerber 2025-05-17

UPDATED: WHDLoad to version 19.1.6907 by Bert Jahn et al.

UPDATED: HippoPlayer v2.62 - kpk@iki.fi. K-P Koljonen 2025-04-03.

UPDATED: iGame v2.5.2 by mrzammler at freemail.gr (Emmanuel Vasilakis). 2025-06-01

UPDATED: AmigaGPT 2.6.0 "Cameron Armstrong" cameronscottarmstrong at gmail.com (Nightfox). 2025-05-06

UPDATED: AmiSSL 5.20. AmiSSL Open Source Team. 2025-04-13

UPDATED: IMP v3.451 juen at cdlabel.info (Pawel Nowak) 2025-04-19

UPDATED: WBDock by Thomas Rapp. Version 2.907. 25-Jul-2023

UPDATED: MMULib v47.9.1. Thomas.richter at alumni.tu-berlin.de (Thomas Richter). 2025-04-21

UPDATED: AmigaAMP v3.34 -Thomas Wenzel (www.toms-home.de). 22.05.2023

UPDATED: SoftIEEE 40.7.1. Thomas.richter at alumni.tu-berlin.de (Thomas Richter). 2025-04-21

UPDATED: Deluxe Galaga slave for WHDLoad.

CHANGED: AmiKit theme in Themes.

CHANGED: WNMC radio in TinyMeter replaced by CommoRadio.

CHANGED: ClearRam icon.

CHANGED: Energy98 radio and CineMix radio now using AmigaAMP.

CHANGED: Drum&Basslines Radio replaced by Drum Bass Radio.

CHANGED: Mi-Soul Radio replaced by Ambient Radio.

CHANGED: All of the "Start Menus" now updated with the new Radio Stations. There are 69 different Start Menus you can try out in Sys:Utilities/Expansion/Opus5/Buttons.

CHANGED: StartMenu Radio Stations.

CHANGED: AmiStart Logo of New_AmiStart. You can find it in the AmiKit:WBStartup/Disabled options. (nba)



[Meldung: 25. Jul. 2025, 20:54]

