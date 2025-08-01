15.Aug.2025









Emulator: WinUAE 6.0.1

Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 6.0.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Überblick:



6.0.1 bugs fixed Entering and exiting GUI when in fullscreen mode crashed.

Vertical and horizontal centering works again.

ECS superhires works again.

Filter overlay graphics display positioning/size calculation was broken.

Virtual mouse driver mode was not in sync with host cursor, both RTG and native modes.

Fast drawing mode with 32-bit Chip RAM fix.

When switching from emulated graphics board to native programmed mode screen, sometimes native screen had horizontal offset

In some situations emulated graphics board was not drawn fully, bottom part was blank.

Add Harddrive: Storage devices containing MBR partition table with RDB in later blocks was not detected correctly.

Chipset COPxJMP sequence didn’t work in some situations.

Rarely used chipset collision register fix.

TCP serial mode hang fix.

OpalVision crash fix. Other updates and fixes PC keyboard without numpad/end key optional translation mode. When enabled, PageUp becomes End (End still works normally). Because cartridge freeze is also PageUp, freeze becomes PageUp + PageDown. END/PageUp + cursor left is Pause and cursor right is Warp mode. (Replacing print screen key). PageUp + 7890/UIOP/JKL/M emulates numpad. Note that numpad emulation is done before PC to Amiga translation which means it does not override enabled numpad joystick option. Option in Input panel. This is registry/ini specific setting (Similar to F11 swap option).

Copilot key now works as a right Windows (Right Amiga) key. Note that this is a quick hack and causes some (harmless) extra shift and left Windows key presses and releases when Copilot key is pressed and released because Copilot key is weird.

Added Native/RTG autoswitcher option. Previously all RTG boards without built-in switcher always autoswitched, now it is optional, default enabled.

ROM scanner now detects CyberStorm MK3/PPC and BlizzardPPC flash rom images using checksums. Address ranges that make ROM image unique (Serial number/board config and boot menu config data areas) are skipped in checksum calculation.

Built-in AROS ROM updated.

ROM scanner/loader CD32 1M single ROM handling fix.

RoboCop 3 dongle emulation fixed.

Debugger disassembler miscellaneous fixes and updates. (dr)



