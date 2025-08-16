|17.Aug.2025
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.08.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.08.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
qt6demos.lha dev/cro 106Mb 4.1 Just a few demos of Qt6 for OS4.1
amissl-sdk.lha dev/mis 2Mb 4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
janggi.lha gam/boa 4Mb 4.0 Korean chess program UCI compatible
cardsmakingkit.lha gam/uti 4Mb 4.0 This is a SDK to make your decks...
mce.lha gam/uti 6Mb 4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
polarpaint.lha gra/edi 3Mb 4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small.lha gra/edi 2Mb 4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
amissl.lha lib/mis 4Mb 4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
amigagpt.lha net/cha 2Mb 4.1 App for chatting to ChatGPT
favapps.lha uti/tex 102Mb 4.1 a bunch of apps that you really ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 17. Aug. 2025, 08:17] [Kommentare: 0]
