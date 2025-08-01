amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
18.Aug.2025



 Cross-Compiler/Assembler: Calypsi 5.11
"Calypsi" ist eine Sammlung von Compilern und Assemblern, die unter Windows, Linux und macOS laufen und Code für verschiedene Retro-Plattformen erzeugen können - unterstützt werden u.a. 6502- und 68000-Prozessoren. Obwohl das Projekt bei Github beheimatet ist, sind die Quelltexte nicht frei verfügbar und die Nutzung der Tools nur für private Zwecke gestattet. Änderungen in Version 5.11:
  • Fix some issues with combining memories in raw output format into a single file.
  • Fix problem with Fedora installation in that installed libraries very severely stripped down and not working properly.
  • 65816: In some situations functions calls having multiple parameters with calculations that required the same register resources could cause an internal error.
  • 6502: Target Commander X16 is no longer supported.
  • 6502: Target Foenix F256 is no longer supported.
  • 6502: The banked code model is no longer supported.
  • 6502: Some changes in board support naming convention, but this should be fully transparent if you link with --target=c64 or --target=mega65.
  • 65816: The --target=c256 option replaces --target=foenix as the foenix is too vague now with additional products coming.
  • 68000: The options --target=a2560k and --target=a2560u replaces --target=foenix as the foenix is too vague.
[Meldung: 18. Aug. 2025, 17:30]
