Italienisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Passione Amiga, Ausgabe 27

Pressemitteilung: The September/October issue of "Passione Amiga" magazine is out now! Available in print and Kindle edition exclusively on Amazon. This brand-new issue of the only Italian printed Amiga magazine is overflowing with exclusive content, reviews, interviews, and in-depth features every Amiga enthusiast will love:



11 New Amiga Games Reviewed: Castlevania (Update), Track & Field, A100, OUTRUN Amiga Edition, Block Cannon, Master of Minefields, NINJAYATION, Gyruss, SwitcherBoy, Stratagus, GemRB RPG.

Special Feature: Commodore International

Hardware & Software Reviews: A1200NG, Amiga Forever 11, C64 Forever 11

Exclusive Interviews with Matthew Leaman (AmigaKit), Christian Simpson (CEO Commodore), Steffen Häuser, and Michele Battilana (Cloanto)

Tech Spotlight: It Could Have Been CAOS but It Was Only AmigaDOS – Part One

Columns: The Shepherd's Attic - CD32 Debug Board

Plus: Fresh Game News and Tech News 48 full-color A4 pages – 100% dedicated to the Amiga world! (cg)



