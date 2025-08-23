amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

24.Aug.2025



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 23.08.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.08.2025 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
polarpaint_manual.zip        doc/man 512kb Manual for PolarPaint
super-haxagon.x86_64-aros... gam/act 35Mb  Open source Super Hexagon clone
tbftss.x86_64-aros-v11.zip   gam/act 46Mb  The Battle for the Solar System:...
polarpaint_aros.lha          gra/edi 2Mb   Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small_aros.lha    gra/edi 2Mb   Paint program made with Hollywood
ccd2iso.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  uti/arc 57kb  Convert CloneCD (.ccd) to ISO Im...
sploiner.x86_64-aros-v11.zip uti/mis 62kb  split, join and recover files + ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Aug. 2025, 07:45] [Kommentare: 0]
