|24.Aug.2025
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 23.08.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.08.2025 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
polarpaint_manual.zip doc/man 512kb Manual for PolarPaint
super-haxagon.x86_64-aros... gam/act 35Mb Open source Super Hexagon clone
tbftss.x86_64-aros-v11.zip gam/act 46Mb The Battle for the Solar System:...
polarpaint_aros.lha gra/edi 2Mb Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small_aros.lha gra/edi 2Mb Paint program made with Hollywood
ccd2iso.x86_64-aros-v11.zip uti/arc 57kb Convert CloneCD (.ccd) to ISO Im...
sploiner.x86_64-aros-v11.zip uti/mis 62kb split, join and recover files + ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Aug. 2025, 07:45] [Kommentare: 0]
