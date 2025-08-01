30.Aug.2025









AmigaOS 4: Audio-Editor Rave 1.8

Daniel 'trixie' Jedlicka hat die Version 1.8 seines Audio-Editors "Rave" veröffentlicht. Um Audio-Dateien zu laden und zu speichern nutzt das Programm jetzt die kürzlich von Jedlicka in eine AmigaOS-Shared-Library portierte Linux-Bibliothek libsndfile, die ebenfalls heute veröffentlicht wurde. Die Änderungen in Rave 1.8 im Detail: The program now uses sndfile.library (needs to be installed in LIBS:) for sample loading and saving, instead of a custom module.

Added support for Microsoft ADPCM compression in the loader and saver code.

New function in the Edit menu: "Set selection", which allows making precise selections based on user input or pre-defined ranges.

The item "Extend selection" in the Edit menu has been renamed to "Modify selection", and its submenu contains two new commands, "Halve" and "Double".

Fixed the "Create new drawer" function in the file requester, which would cause a lockup if the "Enter created drawer" option was selected.

Fixed a small bug introduced in V1.7 which would leave certain menu commands available even if no sample was loaded.

Across all program components, reworked memory allocations to make them more consistent and less error-prone.

When loading the list of recently opened files, Rave now checks the list and removes all items that are no longer available.

In the file requester, the file name gadget wouldn't accept more than 127 characters; the limit has been increased to MAX_DOS_NAME (255 characters) to support long file names in modern filesystems.

Various other smaller improvements and fixes.

Updated documentation. (cg)



