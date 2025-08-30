amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

 Aminet-Uploads bis 30.08.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.08.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
North.lha                      dev/blitz  352K  OS3 A game template for Ami...           
REDPILLGameCreator.lha         dev/misc   8.4M  OS3 Game Creator with AGA s...            
Warp3D-AllocPch.lha            driver/vid  11K  OS3 Fix Warp3D Texture Allo...            
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    11M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    10M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    10M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
RNOSoundboard.lha              mus/play    10M  MOS Soundboard application                   
RNOSoundboard_AROS.lha         mus/play    10M  ARO Soundboard application                   
RNOSoundboard_OS4.lha          mus/play    11M  OS4 Soundboard application                   
u64SidPlayer.lha               mus/play    61K  OS3 Ultimate64 / II+ SID Pl...              
ASE2019_2.1.lha                text/edit  209K  OS3 Text editor                              
IdentifyDev.lha                util/libs   71K  OS3 Identify hardware and m...               
IdentifyPci.lha                util/libs  176K  OS3 Identify hardware and m...               
IdentifyUsr.lha                util/libs  106K  OS3 Identify hardware and m...
