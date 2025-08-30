|ENGLISH VERSION
|31.Aug.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 30.08.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.08.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
North.lha dev/blitz 352K OS3 A game template for Ami... REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 8.4M OS3 Game Creator with AGA s... Warp3D-AllocPch.lha driver/vid 11K OS3 Fix Warp3D Texture Allo... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 11M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 10M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 10M MOS Signetics-based machine... RNOSoundboard.lha mus/play 10M MOS Soundboard application RNOSoundboard_AROS.lha mus/play 10M ARO Soundboard application RNOSoundboard_OS4.lha mus/play 11M OS4 Soundboard application u64SidPlayer.lha mus/play 61K OS3 Ultimate64 / II+ SID Pl... ASE2019_2.1.lha text/edit 209K OS3 Text editor IdentifyDev.lha util/libs 71K OS3 Identify hardware and m... IdentifyPci.lha util/libs 176K OS3 Identify hardware and m... IdentifyUsr.lha util/libs 106K OS3 Identify hardware and m...(snx)
[Meldung: 31. Aug. 2025, 08:16] [Kommentare: 0]
