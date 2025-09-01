|22.Sep.2025
| KI-Chatbot: AmigaGPT 2.12.0
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.
Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.12.0 erschienen. Alle Änderungen auf einen Blick:
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (4,3 MB) (dr)
- Add "verse" OpenAI voice
- Add ability for ARexx command "SPEAKTEXT" to save audio to file of various audio formats
- The say.rexx script now asks if you want to play the audio or save to a file with audio format selection
- Improve display of Text To Speech errors
- Most ARexx parameters now use sensible defaults instead of reading from AmigaGPT config
- Fix bug where conversation titles and ARexx SENDMESSAGE responses were enclosed in quotes
[Meldung: 22. Sep. 2025, 21:25] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]