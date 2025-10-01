amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
05.Okt.2025
Amiga Future (Webseite)


 AmigaRemix: Weitere Lieder hinzugefügt
AmigaRemix stellt neue Abmischungen bekannter Soundtracks von Amiga-Spielen als MP3-Dateien zum Herunterladen bereit. Seit unserer letzten Meldung kamen folgende Titel hinzu:
  • Still echoing
  • R-Type Live Performance
  • Paranoimia Cracktro - Super Cars
  • Super Cars II - Intro
  • Test Drive 2 (Chill Out Edit)
  • Apprentice - Story 02 (The Shop)
  • Echoing
  • Lethal Weapon (Zuviel Hitze)
  • Prince Of Persia - Intro
  • Heimdall - Introduction
  • English Country Garden
  • Wings of death - Stage 7 - Xandrilia's Domain
  • Weird Dreams Title (2025 Remix)
  • Beams Of Light
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Okt. 2025, 08:26] [Kommentare: 0]
