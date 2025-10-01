16.Okt.2025









QEMU-Frontend zum Starten von AmigaOS 4/MorphOS/AROS: Kyvos 1.6.0

George Sokianos' QEMU-Frontend Kyvos, das die Einrichtung und den Start von AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS unter QEMU deutlich vereinfachen soll, liegt nun in der Version 1.6.0 vor, die folgende Neuerungen beinhaltet: Added pid files to be saved in the .kyvos folder. This is going to be set on VM creation or update

Added support for the "AmigaOS4.1 FinalEdition Update 3", if that is available (optional). Kyvos is looking for a file named "AmigaOS4.1FinalEditionUpdate3.lha". If that exists in the same folder like the AmigaOS 4.1 FE ISO, then it is going to be used when the kickstart.zip file is created.

Enabled the virtio-gpu options for Sam460 systems. This driver is not coming with Kyvos

Changed old pidfile arguments to be saved to the ./kyvos folder under HOME (cg)



