|16.Okt.2025
AMIGASYSTEM (ANF)
| AROS-Distribution: AROS One 1.2 64Bit (ABIv11)
Das neueste Update der 64-Bit-Distribution "AROS One" beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functionalities
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Updates
- C library extended with several wide char functions (Deremon)
- SSE2/SS3/AVX accelerated pixel conversion routines (Kalamatee)
- Updated several network drivers to work on 64-bit (Neil)
- tiff.library has been ported and tiff.datatype implemented (Kalamatee)
- Initial work on new partitioning tool (Kalamatee)
- Added regular and SSE-accelerated pixel processing routines (Kalamatee)
- font.datatype has been ported (Kalamatee)
- zstd.library and lzma.library are not available (Kalamatee)
- It is now possible to define Zune frames as rounded (Bo Stale Kopperud)
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - 64-bit support
- Multiview (Russell Shaw, Mazze)
- Kernel (Johan G)
- basque.language (jalaguero)
- Codacy detected fixes (Mazze)
- Locale files refreshed
- Prefs/ScreenMode (Kalamatee)
- etherlink3.device (Neil)
- AROSTCP (Neil)
- SAD debugger (Johan G)
- AROS build system (Kalamatee)
- Kernel (Kalamatee)
- freetype.library v6.8 (Kalamatee)
- png.library v53.3 (Kalamatee)
- jfif.library v52.6 (Kalamatee)
- acpica.library v1.12 (Kalamatee)
- SysExplorer v0.15 (Kalamatee)
- bz2.library v2.3 (Kalamatee)
- z1.library v1.9 (Kalamatee)
- OpenURL v7.18 (deadwood)
- Grub v2.12 (Kalamatee)
- codesets.libary v6.22 (Kalamatee)
- CUnit v3.5.2 (Kalamatee)
- SysMon (Kalamatee)
- pcipc.hidd v1.8 (Kalamatee)
- efi.resource v1.2 (Kalamatee)
- crt.library v5.2 (deadwood)
- con-handler v41.9 (Kalamatee)
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Stability fixes
- mesa3dgl.library, gallium.hidd, softpipe.hidd, IntelGMA
- vwmwaresvga.hidd, gallium.library (fixed to work on pre-SSE4.1 CPUs) (deadwood)
- Prefs/OpenURL (fixed to work on 64-bit) (Kalamatee)
- nvidianet.device (fixed to work on 64-bit) (Neil)
- exec.library (bugs: NewStackSwap could damage some registers) (deadwood)
- MenuItem.mui (Kalamatee)
- AROSTCP (bugs: issues using google service on some setups) (deadwood)
- Functional fixes:
- gadtools.library (bugs: wrong scrollers in IMP3) (Johan G)
- Wanderer (bugs: wrong selection behavior) (Kalamatee)
- muimaster.library (bugs: #202, #201) (deadwood)
- intuition.library (bugs: SA_Font doesn't override SA_LikeWorkbench) (deadwood)
- Prefs/OpenURL (bugs: save of preferences not working, #196) (deadwood)
- dos.library (bugs: #211, ReadArgs, GetProcInfo) (deadwood, Kalamatee)
- crt.library (bugs: buffer overrun in vfwprintf) (Deremon, Johan G)
- Kernel (bugs: 32-bit memory not available on some hardware) (deadwood)
- List.mui (bugs: click events are not eaten by class) (Kalamatee)
- poseidon.library (bugs: potential race condition) (Kalamatee)
- hostgl.library (bugs: not working under WSL) (Kalamatee)
- NBitmap.mcc (corrected to work) (Kalamatee)
- gfx.hidd (Kalamatee)
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functional fixes
- AROSTCP (bugs: crash when shutdown) (Neil)
- C:Break (bugs: crash when wrong process number provided) (deadwood)
- diskfont.library (bugs: crash when no fonts directory) (Kalamatee)
- Prefs/Wanderer (bugs: crash when closing advanced tab) (deadwood)
- crt.library (bugs: seeking on directory handle possible) (deadwood)
- intuition.library (bugs: crash when invalid pixfmt) (Kalamatee)
AROS One System Update
- icon.library (Russell Shaw)
- reqtools.library (bugs: Window pointer check) (Josef Wegner)
- Calculator (bugs: trailing 0) (Ivan G.)
- gadtools.library (bugs: wrong position of left-aligned object, wrong slider behavior) (ronybeck, r3dbug)
- C:Copy (bugs: #179) (jalaguero)
- AROSTCP (bugs: fails with fd == -1) (deadwood)
- stdlib.library (bugs: wrong value of DST field) (deadwood)
- libpthread.a (bugs: not protected against new task getting same address) (deadwood)
AROS One App Update
- Grub new splash.png
- Add Bitmap_Font Datatypes
- Add Outline_Font Datatypes
- Add AVIF Datatypes
- Add HEIC Datatypes
- Add TIFF Datatypes
- Add Catalog "Basque" + add Icons
- Add StatusBar (Script Enable-Disable ‘Bottom bar’)
- Update User-Startup
- Moved trackdisk.device to SYS:Storage
- Update DOSDrivers PC0 (trackdisk.device is searched for in Storage)
- Update AROS One "INFO"
- Corrected the size of the stack on APP icons
- Update Logos AROS One
AROS One Config App Update
- QuickPart v0.61
- VIM v9.1
- Sploiner v1.01
- DOSBox v0.74
AROS One SDL2-Games
- Update Config DOpus4
- Update Config ZuneARC (All common file formats are supported)
- Update Skins DaySleeper
- Update Skins MPlayer
- Update config ClickToFront
- Add WEBM (Sample Video Files + Icons)
(cg)
- Delugem
- Giddy3
- Super-Haxagon
- TBFTSS
- Tilt-N-Roll
[Meldung: 16. Okt. 2025, 23:58] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]