Javascript: Scripted Amiga Emulator 0.9.10

Rupert Hausbergers "Scripted Amiga Emulator" ist ein mit Javascript/HTML5 entwickelter Emulator, der AROS-ROMs als Kickstart-Ersatz nutzt und u.a. von archive.org für deren im Browser nutzbare Amiga-"Bibliothek" genutzt wird. Neuerungen in Version 0.9.10: Memory/Roms Fixed wrong $A80000-memory-access in combination with extended-roms > 1mb. (Thanks 'Vesuri' for commit) Updated AROS-ROMs to actual version SVN55696.

Disk Fixed bug in DMS decompression with DEEP Compression (Thanks 'steffest' for commit)

Video Added support for the 'fullscreen-API'. There is a new api-function called sae.screen() and the new hook-function

config.hooks.event.screened(). All browsers should support that. See the examples. The mouse-pointer can now be hidden or locked via the 'pointerLock-API'.

The feature is enabled by default. All browsers should support that. See 'Config/Video/Cursor'. A canvas-element can now used directly as output. See example2.htm

Audio Fixed wrong/multiple audio-channel selection at the ADKCON-register. (Thanks 'Vesuri' for commit) Added mute-support over sae.mute()

Ports Added experimental support for the 'Gamepad API'. It is disabled by default.

Go to 'Config/Ports' to enable it. (Thanks to 'SpliFF' for the basic implementation) Better handling of buttons and movement. No input-events get lost and also the 3rd mouse-button is now dectected. Added emualtion of various protection-dongles. Finished support for direct-serial communication and added hooks. See the examples. Added support for direct-parallel communication and hooks. Also see the examples. Removed the 'Enable Serial'-checkbox from 'Config/Ports'. Does not made much sense without hooks.

Config Added hooks that get called after the emulator has been started, stopped, reseted, paused or fullscreened. Fixed invalid access of the config-object. (Thanks 'db48x' for commit)

Common Removed Google-Analytics. Sorry for the molestation. Added an error if a ZIP-file get detected. Compressed files are not yet supported. Fixed Object.prototype.clone() to a custom function to be compatible with 'jQuery'. (Thanks 'Vesuri' for commit) The patch-version-number has now a 2nd digit and starting at 10.

(cg)



[Meldung: 04. Mär. 2019, 18:14] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

