|10.Mär.2019
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 09.03.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.03.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
warppngdt.lha dat/ima 181kb 4.0 PNG image datatype V45.21
oo.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
hwplayer.lha dev/mis 9Mb 4.0 Run applets created by Hollywood
battlesquadron-demo.lha gam/shm 8Mb 4.1 Updated Version
mce.lha gam/uti 3Mb 4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
hwp_aiff.lha lib/hol 17kb 4.0 Hollywood plugin for AIFF file f...
hwp_polybios.lha lib/hol 22Mb 4.1 plugin for Hollywood to easily c...
hwp_sid.lha lib/hol 203kb 4.0 This plugin allows Hollywood to ...
hwp_svgimage.lha lib/hol 4Mb 4.0 Hollywood plugin for loading SVG...
hwp_vectorgfx.lha lib/hol 1Mb 4.0 Hollywood plugin for vectorgraphics
reactive_lib.lha lib/mis 172kb 4.1 A Custom BOOPSI System
mcc_nlist.lha lib/mui 2Mb 4.0 NList custom classes for MUI
dtftpclient.zip net/ftp 33Mb 4.0 little TFTP client
dcsta-tester.zip net/mis 29Mb 4.0 CSTA-tester
xad_7z.lha uti/arc 240kb 4.0 XAD (UnArc) client for 7-zip arc...
displayinfo.lha uti/har 133kb 4.1 Show info about available displa...
rflush_cmd.lha uti/she 3kb 4.1 Flush unused classes
wet.lha uti/wor 2Mb 4.0 Weather conditions on WB, AppIco...
wet_update.lha uti/wor 568kb 4.0 Wet weather software v6.7 patch
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Mär. 2019, 16:39] [Kommentare: 0]
