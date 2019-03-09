amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
10.Mär.2019



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 09.03.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.03.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
warppngdt.lha            dat/ima 181kb 4.0 PNG image datatype V45.21
oo.lha                   dev/lib 1Mb   4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
hwplayer.lha             dev/mis 9Mb   4.0 Run applets created by Hollywood
battlesquadron-demo.lha  gam/shm 8Mb   4.1 Updated Version
mce.lha                  gam/uti 3Mb   4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
hwp_aiff.lha             lib/hol 17kb  4.0 Hollywood plugin for AIFF file f...
hwp_polybios.lha         lib/hol 22Mb  4.1 plugin for Hollywood to easily c...
hwp_sid.lha              lib/hol 203kb 4.0 This plugin allows Hollywood to ...
hwp_svgimage.lha         lib/hol 4Mb   4.0 Hollywood plugin for loading SVG...
hwp_vectorgfx.lha        lib/hol 1Mb   4.0 Hollywood plugin for vectorgraphics
reactive_lib.lha         lib/mis 172kb 4.1 A Custom BOOPSI System
mcc_nlist.lha            lib/mui 2Mb   4.0 NList custom classes for MUI
dtftpclient.zip          net/ftp 33Mb  4.0 little TFTP client
dcsta-tester.zip         net/mis 29Mb  4.0 CSTA-tester
xad_7z.lha               uti/arc 240kb 4.0 XAD (UnArc) client for 7-zip arc...
displayinfo.lha          uti/har 133kb 4.1 Show info about available displa...
rflush_cmd.lha           uti/she 3kb   4.1 Flush unused classes
wet.lha                  uti/wor 2Mb   4.0 Weather conditions on WB, AppIco...
wet_update.lha           uti/wor 568kb 4.0 Wet weather software v6.7 patch
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Mär. 2019, 16:39] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.