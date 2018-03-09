amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
10.Mär.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 09.03.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.03.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MCC_TextInput.lha        dev/mui    81K   68k TextInput custom class for MUI
ShellInternals.lha       docs/misc  15K       Amiga Shell internal workings
battlesquadron_demo_N... game/demo  10M   MOS BattleSquadron for MOS/OS4 (o...
BattleSquadron-Demo_O... game/demo  8.3M  OS4 BattleSquadron for OS 4 (Demo...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  2.3M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  2.5M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  2.7M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
modsurfer.lha            game/misc  260K  68k 3D rhythm game for your MOD c...
Exult_AGA.lha            game/role  50M   68k Amiga AGA port of Exult
Exult_RTG.lha            game/role  50M   68k Amiga RTG port of Exult
AmiSpear_AGA.lha         game/shoot 3.7M  68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiSpear_RTG.lha         game/shoot 3.7M  68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_AGA.lha          game/shoot 3.8M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_ECS.lha          game/shoot 3.8M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_RTG.lha          game/shoot 3.8M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
Puzzle2.lha              game/think 1.0M  68k Game-WB based on the classic ...
01.lha                   game/wb    30K   68k Fill the game board with '0's...
Angliant.lha             game/wb    33K   68k Move an X-shape by rotating a...
Batonnade.lha            game/wb    31K   68k Make series of sets of bars
Beadit.lha               game/wb    36K   68k Link all same type tiles!
cHEXx.lha                game/wb    32K   68k Link all tiles
Coulisso.lha             game/wb    34K   68k Remove bars by moving 'em tog...
Flechino.lha             game/wb    30K   68k Move all the arrows on the ga...
Geodesik.lha             game/wb    33K   68k Grow crystals so they are all...
Hexarrow.lha             game/wb    31K   68k Move all arrows toward the exit
Imito.lha                game/wb    33K   68k Match various background patt...
Inconnect.lha            game/wb    33K   68k Link identical tiles together
Interferium.lha          game/wb    33K   68k Connect all tiles of the same...
IsoGate.lha              game/wb    33K   68k Move gates so 'X' can go to t...
Ixo.lha                  game/wb    34K   68k Align 8 bars of same colour...
Ixty.lha                 game/wb    30K   68k Place 64 shapes on the board
JackTrap.lha             game/wb    31K   68k Move the Jack out of the trap
Konnex.lha               game/wb    32K   68k Connect all tiles!
Lightit.lha              game/wb    33K   68k Light up this hexagonal-shape...
Lights.lha               game/wb    33K   68k Switch on the lights!
Neutrix.lha              game/wb    33K   68k Make some tiles fall down...
Obliks.lha               game/wb    33K   68k Place mirrors to reflect rays
Quador.lha               game/wb    34K   68k Line-up-same-type-tiles-game ...
Squarrow.lha             game/wb    31K   68k Move all arrows toward the exit
Sunmaze.lha              game/wb    32K   68k Play with the sun's ray!
Ti_Coune.lha             game/wb    31K   68k Help Ti_Coune get to the exit
Triangwa.lha             game/wb    33K   68k Move some triangles...
TriLights.lha            game/wb    33K   68k Light-up this triangular shap...
TriOtix.lha              game/wb    32K   68k Move a coloured bar to the exit
Vetex.lha                game/wb    33K   68k Move two 'X' shapes on the sa...
Webly.lha                game/wb    32K   68k Link all tiles!
X_Lights.lha             game/wb    32K   68k Light-up this X-shaped board!
Xaround.lha              game/wb    33K   68k Fill all squares surrounded b...
Xphere.lha               game/wb    35K   68k Move a coloured sphere to the...
Zeeconn.lha              game/wb    33K   68k Link together as many tiles a...
DOSBox_AGA.lha           misc/emu   1.9M  68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
DOSBox_RTG.lha           misc/emu   1.9M  68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
concalc.zip              misc/math  28K   68k Calculator for coders
InstallerGenSP.lha       util/misc  32K       InstallerGen 1.5 spanish cata...
DisplayInfo.lha          util/moni  133K  MOS Show info about available dis...
exutil_68k.lha           util/wb    1.3M  68k Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_AROS.lha          util/wb    1.4M  x86 Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_MOS.lha           util/wb    1.3M  MOS Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_OS4.lha           util/wb    1.7M  OS4 Batch renames picture files b...
wet.lha                  util/wb    1.9M  OS4 Weather conditions on WB, App...
wet_update.lha           util/wb    568K  OS4 Wet weather info v6.7 patch
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Mär. 2019, 16:39] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.