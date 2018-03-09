|10.Mär.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 09.03.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.03.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MCC_TextInput.lha dev/mui 81K 68k TextInput custom class for MUI
ShellInternals.lha docs/misc 15K Amiga Shell internal workings
battlesquadron_demo_N... game/demo 10M MOS BattleSquadron for MOS/OS4 (o...
BattleSquadron-Demo_O... game/demo 8.3M OS4 BattleSquadron for OS 4 (Demo...
MCE.lha game/edit 2.3M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.5M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 2.7M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
modsurfer.lha game/misc 260K 68k 3D rhythm game for your MOD c...
Exult_AGA.lha game/role 50M 68k Amiga AGA port of Exult
Exult_RTG.lha game/role 50M 68k Amiga RTG port of Exult
AmiSpear_AGA.lha game/shoot 3.7M 68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiSpear_RTG.lha game/shoot 3.7M 68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_AGA.lha game/shoot 3.8M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_ECS.lha game/shoot 3.8M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_RTG.lha game/shoot 3.8M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
Puzzle2.lha game/think 1.0M 68k Game-WB based on the classic ...
01.lha game/wb 30K 68k Fill the game board with '0's...
Angliant.lha game/wb 33K 68k Move an X-shape by rotating a...
Batonnade.lha game/wb 31K 68k Make series of sets of bars
Beadit.lha game/wb 36K 68k Link all same type tiles!
cHEXx.lha game/wb 32K 68k Link all tiles
Coulisso.lha game/wb 34K 68k Remove bars by moving 'em tog...
Flechino.lha game/wb 30K 68k Move all the arrows on the ga...
Geodesik.lha game/wb 33K 68k Grow crystals so they are all...
Hexarrow.lha game/wb 31K 68k Move all arrows toward the exit
Imito.lha game/wb 33K 68k Match various background patt...
Inconnect.lha game/wb 33K 68k Link identical tiles together
Interferium.lha game/wb 33K 68k Connect all tiles of the same...
IsoGate.lha game/wb 33K 68k Move gates so 'X' can go to t...
Ixo.lha game/wb 34K 68k Align 8 bars of same colour...
Ixty.lha game/wb 30K 68k Place 64 shapes on the board
JackTrap.lha game/wb 31K 68k Move the Jack out of the trap
Konnex.lha game/wb 32K 68k Connect all tiles!
Lightit.lha game/wb 33K 68k Light up this hexagonal-shape...
Lights.lha game/wb 33K 68k Switch on the lights!
Neutrix.lha game/wb 33K 68k Make some tiles fall down...
Obliks.lha game/wb 33K 68k Place mirrors to reflect rays
Quador.lha game/wb 34K 68k Line-up-same-type-tiles-game ...
Squarrow.lha game/wb 31K 68k Move all arrows toward the exit
Sunmaze.lha game/wb 32K 68k Play with the sun's ray!
Ti_Coune.lha game/wb 31K 68k Help Ti_Coune get to the exit
Triangwa.lha game/wb 33K 68k Move some triangles...
TriLights.lha game/wb 33K 68k Light-up this triangular shap...
TriOtix.lha game/wb 32K 68k Move a coloured bar to the exit
Vetex.lha game/wb 33K 68k Move two 'X' shapes on the sa...
Webly.lha game/wb 32K 68k Link all tiles!
X_Lights.lha game/wb 32K 68k Light-up this X-shaped board!
Xaround.lha game/wb 33K 68k Fill all squares surrounded b...
Xphere.lha game/wb 35K 68k Move a coloured sphere to the...
Zeeconn.lha game/wb 33K 68k Link together as many tiles a...
DOSBox_AGA.lha misc/emu 1.9M 68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
DOSBox_RTG.lha misc/emu 1.9M 68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
concalc.zip misc/math 28K 68k Calculator for coders
InstallerGenSP.lha util/misc 32K InstallerGen 1.5 spanish cata...
DisplayInfo.lha util/moni 133K MOS Show info about available dis...
exutil_68k.lha util/wb 1.3M 68k Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_AROS.lha util/wb 1.4M x86 Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_MOS.lha util/wb 1.3M MOS Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_OS4.lha util/wb 1.7M OS4 Batch renames picture files b...
wet.lha util/wb 1.9M OS4 Weather conditions on WB, App...
wet_update.lha util/wb 568K OS4 Wet weather info v6.7 patch
