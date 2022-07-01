03.Jul.2022









Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.3

Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt.



Vor zwei Tagen wurde die Version 5.3 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:



New Features

statusline resync indicator, merged from latest WinUAE

Bugs fixed

AmiQuit was missing from boot-data.zip file

Fixed P96 not working anymore in some environments

input options were not properly parsed when using default.uae on startup, until the GUI was opened once

Navigation in Custom controls when using SDL2 versions older than 2.0.14 wasn't correct

don't overwrite all of changed_prefs when enabling autoheight in DMX

Reverted CIA changes until upstream bug is fixed

Improvements

Updated WHDLoad binary to 18.8

updated WHDBooter XML to latest version

Added logging when parsing Custom Controls from XML

CD32 C2P/NVRAM only config fixes, C2P init fix.

Add Brightness/Contrast controls on the GUI #974

upgraded floppybridge to latest version (v1.3), fixes some issues with GreaseWeazle

fixed multiple datatype related compiler warnings

merged various definitions from latest WinUAE

CPU emulation STOP update

upgraded FloppyBridge to v1.3

check for w/h values before setting custom limits

newcpu emulation minor fixes

set a default pattern for memory hard reset

Build system

updated CMakeLists file, excluded "other" labels from release notes

Removed Dispmanx 64-bit Manjaro build

allow CI workflow to be triggered manually also

added docker build for rpi4-sdl2

don't try to copy file locally when using docker

Added x86_64 build, disabled rpi 32-bit self-hosted

Fixed x86-64 make command

deprecated self-hosted agents for SDL2 builds, using Docker instead

Removed Dispmanx targets from pre-compiled binaries list

Refactors

WHDBooter options parsing improvements

compiler warning fixes in disk.cpp

Documentation Changes

removed "bug" from recognized commit labels

Added CI badge on Readme

updated README with improved instructions (dr)



[Meldung: 03. Jul. 2022, 07:22] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

