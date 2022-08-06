amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
09.Aug.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 06.08.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.08.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
LuettjeBookholler.lha    biz/misc   1.7M  OS4 Little Personal Finance program
ign-addon-ods.lha        biz/spread 209K  OS4 ignition addon for access ods...
TilesScrollDemo.lha      dev/amos   206K  68k A simple tiles scroll demo
RescueLander.lha         game/actio 45K   68k Land on Earth, Moon or Mars t...
F1GP2022Carset.lha       game/data  14K       2022 Carset for F1GP
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.3M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  3.8M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
rcross.lha               game/race  8.6M  68k RCross - RC car racing agains...
StefADV.lha              game/text  52K   68k Little italian text adventure
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.9M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.4M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
IntsyPX.lha              text/bfont 5K        A complete 8pt font. 
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip     text/bfont 2.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B19.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-19.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
avalanche.lha            util/arc   89K   AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
patchas.lha              util/boot  21K   68k Fix a bug in AmigaStart
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  1.5M  68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
dintwm.lha               util/wb    27K   68k Dynamic Intuition Window Manager
perciman_68k.lha         util/wb    1.5M  68k manage contact and other info...
perciman_AROS.lha        util/wb    1.7M  x86 manage contact and other info...
perciman_MOS.lha         util/wb    1.6M  MOS manage contact and other info...
perciman_OS4.lha         util/wb    2.0M  OS4 manage contact and other info...
(snx)

