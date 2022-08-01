27.Aug.2022









Programmiersprache: Amiga C/C++ Visual Studio Code Extension 1.5.4

'Bartman', Mitglied der Demogruppe 'Abyss', liefert mit 'amiga-debug' eine 'Visual Studio Code'-Extension aus einer Hand zum Kompilieren, Debuggen und Profilieren von Amiga C/C++-Programmen, die mit gcc 11.2 und WinUAE kompiliert wurden (YouTube-Video). Gestern wurden die Version 1.5.4 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: NEW: profiler: improve blitter tooltip for line mode, show simplified formulas of minterms

NEW: profiler: show blitter mode (Blit, Line, Fill, Clear) in blitter timeline

NEW: new commands in the command palette Ctrl+Shift+P:

Open Gradient Master: opens the Deadliner's The Amiga Gradient Master tool to assist you creating color gradients for Copperlists).



Open Image Tool opens the Deadliner's Image Tool to assist you converting images to different Amiga formats.



Open Color Reducer opens the Deadliner's Color Reducer tool to assist you reducing the number of colors in images in a smart manner.



Open BLTCON Cheat Sheet: opens the Deadliner's BLTCON Cheat Sheet tool that helps you designing Blitter operations.



Open Amiga Hardware Reference Manual: opens the Amiga Hardware Reference Manual TOC hosted at amigadev.elowar.com.

NEW: you can set your Kickstart paths in settings Ctrl+, under Extensions > Amiga C/C++ Compile, Debug & Profile > Rom-paths: A500, A1200, A4000

NEW: template project's output now in out/a.elf, out/a.exe. Can be changed in settings amiga.program

NEW: new command Convert EXE to ADF (right-click Amiga EXE files in the explorer)

NEW: assembly registers now also show SR (status register) Parallel zu dieser originalen Erweiterung gibt es einen Fork von David Cañadas Mazo, der weniger den Fokus auf Stabilität, als auf zusätzlichen Features legt. Die da wären: VASM assembler with debugging support:

GAS keeps the .s extension; VASM uses the .asm extension.



VASM has been modified to provide valid DWARF section names to make the extension debugger to work.



The assembly language provider has been updated to validate assembly sources against either GAS or VASM depending on the source code file extensions.



Syntax highlighting, symbol search and error squiggles support.



VASM official site: http://sun.hasenbraten.de/vasm/.



Modified VASM: https://github.com/davidcanadas/vasm-m68k-mot-win32. Version 1.9.



Support for multiple build targets:

Release: default target. Optimizations enabled, debuggable (when optimizations allow to). DEBUG macro defined for GCC, GAS and VASM.



Debug: Optimizations disabled, slower but fully debuggable. DEBUG macro defined for GCC, GAS and VASM.



Final: Optimizations enabled. Not debuggable. NDEBUG macro defined for GCC, GAS and VASM.



Shrinkled: Final, Shrinkler-compressed. Parameters are configurable using VSCode settings. Viele seiner Änderungen fließen in die originale Erweiterung zurück. Auch hier wurde gestern die Version 1.5.4 veröffentlicht. (dr)



