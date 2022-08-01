31.Aug.2022









Programmiersprache: Amiga C/C++ Visual Studio Code Extension 1.5.5

'Bartman', Mitglied der Demogruppe 'Abyss', liefert mit 'amiga-debug' eine 'Visual Studio Code'-Extension aus einer Hand zum Kompilieren, Debuggen und Profilieren von Amiga C/C++-Programmen, die mit gcc 11.2 und WinUAE kompiliert wurden (YouTube-Video). Gestern wurden die Version 1.5.5 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: NEW: VASM assembler with debugging support

GAS keeps the .s extension; VASM uses the .asm extension.



VASM has been modified to provide valid DWARF section names to make the extension debugger to work (although you can debug using the official version prefixing code section names with .text).



The assembly language provider has been updated to validate assembly sources against either GAS or VASM depending on the source code file extension.



Syntax highlighting, symbol search and error squiggles support.

NEW: DMA Control shows BltPri

NEW: assembly: hover over custom register name to get documentation

NEW: assembly: hover over status register bits to get more info

FIX: assembly: Find Ctrl+F now case-insensitive

FIX: screen: fix sprites over HAM

FIX: copper: improve performance

NEW: copper: Find Ctrl+F (dr)



[Meldung: 31. Aug. 2022, 19:37] [Kommentare: 1 - 31. Aug. 2022, 20:42]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

