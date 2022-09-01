21.Sep.2022









AmigaOS 4: Neue Versionen der newlib.library und string.gadget-Klasse

Über das AmiUpdate sind zwei aktualisierte Systemdateien verfügbar: Die string.gadget-Klasse 53.24 und das Kickstart-Modul newlib.library 53.80. Die Änderungen:



string.gadget V53.24 Rewrote the SHK_PASSWORD handling in the GM_RENDER method in a way that does not require temporarily replacing the buffer in si->Buffer (fixes a race condition when STRINGA_TextVal is read).

No longer temporarily writes an 'n' character to the end of the buffer, which should fix some nasty race conditions when accessing the buffer.

Fixed the text cursor sometimes being rendered with a wrong width when placed at the end of the string. This bug was a side effect of changes made in the previous release. newlib.library.kmod V53.80 (Auszug) Fixed the clock() function which was comparing time values using different different epochs, as well as time zones if the local time zone did not happen to be GMT.

Replaced GetSysTime() in rusage() and clock() with GetUpTime() which is guaranteed to be monotonically increasing.

Fixed a bug in setstate() that would cause the long word in front of the previous state buffer to be overwritten instead of the the first long word in the buffer.

Made always include as it is needed for SIZE_MAX, for now at least.

Added the previously missing asnprintf(), vasnprintf(), _asnprintf_r() and vasnprintf_r() functions to shared object and small data builds of libc.

Disabled .__newlib_version section and linker warnings for shared object build of libc.

Updated libauto.a to the latest version with VBCC support.

mongetpcs() now uses the locally opened elf.library interface instead of relying on a global IElf interface existing. (dr)



