amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
25.Sep.2022



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 24.09.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.09.2022 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
bochs.i386-aros.lha          emu/com 11Mb  X86 PC Emulator
dosbox.i386-aros.lha         emu/com 2Mb   Dosbox 0.73 for AROS x86
janus-uae-v2.i386-aros.lha   emu/com 19Mb  Amiga 68k Emulator Fork of WinUA...
eaqne.lzx                    gam/adv 15Mb  Adventure point and click with d...
color-lines.i386-aros.zip    gam/puz 1Mb   Arrange 5 same color balls in line.
webptools124_aros.lha        lib/mis 4Mb   encode/decode images in WebP format
uhctools.i386-aros.lha       uti/mis 48kb  UHC Tools installer
(snx)

[Meldung: 25. Sep. 2022, 09:55] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.