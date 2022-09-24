|25.Sep.2022
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 24.09.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.09.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amoskittens.lha dev/lan 2Mb 4.1 Amos the kitten is amos basic in...
cppcheck.lha dev/uti 3Mb 4.1 A static analysis tool for C/C++...
blobwarsattrition.lha gam/act 2Mb 4.1 A 2D mission and and objective-b...
wormwars.lha gam/act 1Mb 4.0 Advanced snake/Tron game
chess-sdl2.lha gam/boa 5Mb 4.1 Chess Game for AmigaOS4/SDL2
opensupaplex.lha gam/puz 22Mb 4.1 Open Source version of 90's...
zitaftpserver.lha net/ser 14Mb 4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
uhctools.lha uti/mis 48kb 4.0 UHC Tools installer
(snx)
