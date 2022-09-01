amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
14.Dez.2022



 Debugging-Tool: PatchWork 1.1
Passend zu seinem gestrigen Adventskalendertürchen hat Richard Körber die Version 1.1 seines Debugging-Tools "PatchWork" veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen:
  • New TASKNAME option, which only reports hits caused by tasks with the given name. Note that this is just an output filter. Options like DEADLY still apply to all tasks.
  • Use short relocation tables, prohibits loading on Kick 1.x
(dr)

[Meldung: 14. Dez. 2022, 05:43] [Kommentare: 0]
