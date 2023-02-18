|19.Feb.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 18.02.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.02.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Void-Dreams39.zip demo/misc 698K 68k Demopack - February 2023
Void-FB14-AmigaOS4.zip demo/sound 4.6M OS4 Musicdisk with mods from GERP...
Void-FB14-Classic.lha demo/sound 2.5M 68k Musicdisk with mods from GERP...
libogg.lha dev/lib 325K OS4 Library for handling OGG files
libvorbis.lha dev/lib 1.0M OS4 Libraries for handling Ogg Vo...
TilesSlide.lha game/actio 81K 68k Align 3-4 tiles of the same c...
Space_Travel.lha game/misc 59K MOS C port of Ken Thompson's Spac...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.5M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
hippoplayerupdate.lha mus/play 386K 68k Updated HippoPlayer
avalanche.lha util/arc 84K AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
avalanche_de.lha util/arc 8K German catalog for Avalanche ...
Avalanche_FR.lha util/arc 7K French catalog for Avalanche ...
avalanche_guide_de.lha util/arc 7K German translation of Avalanc...
ChangeExp.lha util/misc 2K 68k Change Expansion-Devices, esp...
FlipSide_v2.2.lha util/misc 16K 68k Switch screens via the Mouse-...
SniffEmu.lha util/sys 12K 68k check if system is running in...
AnalogClock.lha util/time 40K 68k Resizeable analog transparent...
StartWin.lha util/wb 104K 68k Two bugged workbench launchba...
