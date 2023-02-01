21.Feb.2023









Puzzle-Spiel: Follix 1.4 (AGA)

Neben seinem Puzzel-Spiel ArtPazz hat Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua ebenso sein zweites Puzzle-Spiel Follix aktualisiert: Fixed endless floppy drive motor spinning.

Fixed graphical glitch that could happen in the transition between the game and information screens.

Made disappearance of game area when passing to the pause screen happen in a single frame instead of two.

Added clearing of CPU caches after the loading of the data file (as that contains also a couple of machine code routines).

Changed the conditions of many If, Until and While statements and turned For ... Next loops into Repeat ... Until loops to have the AMOS Professional Compiler produce shorter and faster code.

Sharpened the top/bottom sides of the menu buttons.

Recompiled against ALS v2.3.

Optimized executable with custom tool.

Touched up manual. (dr)



[Meldung: 21. Feb. 2023, 14:31] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

