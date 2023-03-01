amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
08.Apr.2023



 Mastodon-Client: Amidon 1.1
Dimitris 'MiDWaN' Panokostas, Autor des Amiga-Emulators Amiberry, hat die Version 1.1 seines Mastodon-Clienten für AmigaOS 3 veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen:
  • Implemented Profile view
  • Updated Readme with more details on the requirements
  • Added more icons (GlowIcon, MagicWB, 4-color)
  • Eliminated the dependency on the MUI Hyperlink class, as it caused issues with some users and it's not part of the MUI 3.9 package.
  • Redesigned the Login process, instead of a link to press on, you now have a copy/paste procedure with buttons to help you.
  • Only open the Login window if a server name was provided. Otherwise the link would be empty and there wasn't much of a point.
  • Fixed a crash when trying to save settings without having logged in first (Anonymous mode).
(dr)

[Meldung: 08. Apr. 2023, 05:59] [Kommentare: 0]
