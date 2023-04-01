18.Sep.2023









Plattformer: Updates für alle vier Teile der Boxx-Reihe

Der Entwickler 'Lemming880' hat sowohl Updates für die drei Teile seiner Boxx-Remake-Reihe, als auch für den vierten Teil veröffentlicht. Alle vier Teile verwenden nun die gleiche Scorpion-Engine-Version. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:



Version 1.01 des Boxx-1-Remakes: Menu: replaced quit with options.

Menu options and jukeboxx: replaced coin with arrow.

Menu: removed boxx splash screen.

Music: swapped songs of levels 3 and 4.

Sound: changed break block sound effect to original.

In-game: turrets shoot a bit faster.

In-game: added boss health bar.

In-game: moving bricks explode instead of dropping a coin.

In-game: removed alarm lights in boss arena.

Removed unnecessary files. Version 1.00 des Boxx-2-Remakes: In-game: turrets shoot faster.

In-game: moving bricks explode instead of dropping a coin.

In-game: closed a tile gap in level 2.

Removed unnecessary files. Version 1.00 des Boxx-3-Remakes: In-game: turrets shoot faster.

In-game: moving bricks explode instead of dropping a coin.

In-game: bounce blocks only in hard mode.

In-game: closed a gap in level 2.

In-game: flying boss pod doesn't make a shooting sound anymore after the main boss died.

In-game: flying boss pod now drops a bomb on hard mode instead of exploding.

Removed unnecessary files. Version 1.04 von Boxx-4: In-game: reintroduced faster shooting turrets in the flying levels.

In-game: level 2: water collision a little bit lower at the fish jump before the boss.

In-game: level 5: fixed end boss arena for a situation where the boss could temporary get stuck.

Menu Options: removed Performance Mode and added Default Settings option.

Menu Info: rearranged text at the bottom.

Menu Credits: changed text 'box art' with 'print design'. (dr)



