amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
18.Okt.2023
Amigaworld.net (Webseite)


 AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.2 (x86)
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.2 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.

Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen wurden auch neue Funktionen ergänzt. Die Änderungen im einzelnen:
  • Update Core ABIv0:
    • InstallAROS (Fix DualBoot)

  • Update AROS One OS System:
    • On USB Image live created link to InstallAROS on Wanderer
    • Create Script and related Icon for SMB2-Dismount
    • Fix AmiStart menu
    • Add AmiStart Prefs Script/Icon "No Backdrop"
    • View Font "TTF" and "bitmap fonts" on Wanderer and Dopus4 with a simple double-click
    • New Themes OS4 by Miker
    • New and fix Themes AROS One
    • Fix Theme (Animazione Gadget)
    • Improved and enlarged Wanderer top bar
    • DigiClock 'in transparent mode' is now placed on the top bar of Wanderer
    • Add Source MUIClass on Free Pascal IDE
    • Created Descriptor Datatypes PAS (Source Free Pascal)
    • Created Icon Def_PAS (Source Free Pascal)
    • ZuneARC, new AROS One icon-style buttons
    • Fix def_ADF.info
    • Fix Pointer Prefs (deadwood)
    • OWB: Set as search engine DuckDuckGo (faster)
    • LilCalendar can now also be found in Utilities
    • DiskImageGUI moved to Utilities
    • Complete installation packages of 4 types of Disk icons and 4 types of Drawer icons, plus 2 types of Apps icons, all icons were created by me for AROS One. The icons are only available for private use, not allowed to be used on other operating systems

  • Update AROS One Apps:
    • Loan
    • ssh2fs 53.1
    • SilkRAW 2.0
    • AmiDream 0.2
    • Zip.hwp 2.0 (PlugIn Hollywood)
    • DigiClock 1.2 (update)
    • Image2PDF 2.3
    • AmiTranslate 0.3
    • LilCalendar 2.7
    • V.A.M.P. 3.10
    • ArosVNC Single Threaded and MultiThreaded Fix
    • WebpTools 1.3.2
    • RNOSlides 1.0
    • HollywoodSP Spanish Catalog for Hollywood 10

  • Update AROS One Games:
    • Open Jazz Jackrabbit Xmas Full
    • Siete Y Media 1.10 (Update)
    • Blackjuan Poker Card 1.10 (Update)
    • BlackIvan 1.0
    • Golf GolfSolitaire 1.0
    • Free Abuse 0.71
    • Pingus 0.7.6
(snx)

[Meldung: 18. Okt. 2023, 10:39] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.