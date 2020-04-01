31.Okt.2023









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.27

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.98 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (s. Kurztests zweier Redpill-Spiele). RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Die neue Version 0.9.27 verfügt nun über eine umfangreiche Dokumentation im AmigaGuide- als auch im HTML-Format. Ebenso wurden einige Korrekturen und Optimierungen vorgenommen. Die Änderungen: Remap action trigger added to modify certain frames of the animation.

Added a level string for each level, right now it is only like a comment for levels.

When creating the WHDLoad package now you are asked about the slave to use.

Multiple fixes when changing from level to level in the editor, palette and copper.

Now you can set the minimum amount of Chip or Fast memory for your game.

Optimization for loading levels, also reducing the possible glitches when changing level.

Optimization in scroll routines.

Changed ptplayer routine to the E-Penguin one.

Added option to remove cross in the animation menu.

Pressing fire during text printing speed up the printing.

Mouse button can be used to close dialogs.

Fix for dialogs when no scroll is used.

Fix in use of gradient image for copper background.

Fix in Answer Question trigger.

Fix when merging image palette and sprite palette.

Fix in instantiate attached trigger not getting the right side.

Fix in the editor when changing to static no non static.

Fix in turn back not being triggered.

Fix for QR code in the main screen to find online documentation. (dr)



[Meldung: 31. Okt. 2023, 07:10]

